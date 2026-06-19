Killiney penthouse with Côte d’Azur-style roof terrace and beach access

Address : 3 Newman, The Court Killiney Bay, Station Road, Killiney, Co Dublin Price : €2,300,000 Agent : DNG Dún Laoghaire

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Number 3 Newman at the Court Killiney Bay is a penthouse apartment with spectacular sea views, now on the market.

Killiney Court Hotel was built here on the grounds of what was a Victorian chateau-style villa, and its building is still in situ, with apartment blocks arranged around it.

The court is an exclusive development, and the penthouse, for sale with DNG Dún Laoghaire with an asking price of €2.3 million, enjoys spectacular views as it is positioned on the southern corner of the block. The vistas extend from Sorrento Terrace to Bray Head, and the complex even enjoys private beach access.

Exterior of block

Hallway

Living and dining area with staircase to rooftop

Kitchen with breakfast bar

Concrete and glass sun room

As it is on the third floor, with its own lift access, the apartment enjoys a measure of privacy and exclusivity that is sure to tempt well-heeled buyers. The Ber is B2 and the interior area is 175sq m (1,884sq ft). The interiors have not been structurally updated in decades, yet still look fresh. The current owner, who is downsizing within the area, engaged architects to remodel and revamp all the outside spaces – it has a feel of exclusive properties on the Cote d’Azur with the extensive outdoor spaces designed for entertaining.

A central lobby opens on to an inner hallway, off which are two bedrooms, one of which is en suite, and a guest loo, which also serves as the en suite for the second bedroom. Both bedrooms have tiled floors, built-in wardrobes and access to a rear balcony, with French doors opening on to it. A row of tall, mature pine trees affords extra privacy at the rear of the development.

To the front of the apartment is a large livingroom, a kitchen and a new sunroom on the right. All benefit from floor-to-ceiling windows and tiled floors that bounce the light around; another balcony sits to the front of the property.

Main bedroom

En suite bathroom

Second bedroom

Uninterrupted sea views

Rear patio

Rooftop terrace

A set of steps from the dining area leads to the new sunroom, which takes the form of a glazed cube. In front of it is a large outdoor area, delineated by a long concrete plinth that adroitly frames the views over sea and sky. It’s a superb space for entertaining, with a deck running out from the sunroom and back on to the long front balcony.

As if all of this outdoor space wasn’t enough, there is more, with a rooftop terrace, the latest addition to the penthouse. This has been well-planted and offers further space for entertaining; it is accessed via a steel spiral staircase within the apartment.

Along with the terraces, decks and rooftop gardens, the penthouse also enjoys a sheltered suntrap patio that is protected from the wind by the glazed cube, allowing residents to enjoy being outside even if the winds are strong.

There are three designated car-parking spaces with the property, one on the communal area outside the apartments and two more in the underground basement, which also offers two storage areas, plus a lock-up garage.

Number 3 Newman at the Court is a rare combination of privacy, security, exclusivity and convenience, with Killiney Dart station just across the road.