A-rated Irishtown townhouse convenient to city and sea for €850,000

Address : 3 Brickfield Walk, Irishtown, Dublin 4 Price : €850,000 Agent : Owen Reilly

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The three-bedroom end-terrace townhouse at 3 Brickfield Walk in Irishtown, Dublin 4, has a lot to offer in terms of convenience: both from its location and its design. The owners bought the property when it was newly built in 2016, and it has been so well maintained that it now appears on the market in showhouse condition 10 years later.

The couple were attracted to the area, as it is within walking distance of Dublin city centre and the sea at Sandymount. It is also convenient to Dublin Airport, about a 20-minute drive away depending on traffic, and the docklands. A ground-floor carport allows for secure parking, which is just as well, as they barely need to use their car, the owner says. It is also a short walk from Ringsend Park to stretch the legs and the Dart at Lansdowne Road is a 15-minute walk away, along with the Aviva Stadium.

Kitchen

Kitchen

Livingroom

The household welcomed a new arrival two years ago and the home has served them well as a family of three, the owner says. Now moving on, they have placed their townhouse home on the market with Owen Reilly, seeking €850,000.

Extending to 115sq m (1,238sq ft), the modern home is fresh throughout and has its main living spaces on the first floor, providing city views. It also has an excellent A energy rating.

From the outside it is contemporary, with a redbrick-clad first floor and a zinc-clad top floor jutting towards the sky at an angle.

The ground floor features a long entrance hall leading to a double bedroom and bathroom to the rear. The bedroom, which would also make a great office space, opens out to the southeast-facing back garden, which is low maintenance and well presented, with a tiled patio, loose stones and bamboo planted against the back wall.

Bedroom

Garden

On the first floor is the spacious open-plan kitchen and living area. The kitchen occupies the rear portion of the floor; it features white units and a wooden peninsula breakfast bar delineating it from the rest of the space. It flows into a central dining space with the living area to the front, with a large inset window.

A bright landing with a roof light, wooden stairs and glass balustrades leads up to the first floor. Here there are two en suite double bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, and the en suite in the main bedroom features a full bath. A hot press off the landing adds further storage.