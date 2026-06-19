Residential

A-rated Irishtown townhouse convenient to city and sea for €850,000

Modern A-rated end-terrace three-bed with carport and southeast facing garden

3 Brickfield Walk, Irishtown, Dublin 4
3 Brickfield Walk, Irishtown, Dublin 4
Jessica Doyle
Fri Jun 19 2026 - 05:302 MIN READ
Address: 3 Brickfield Walk, Irishtown, Dublin 4
Price: €850,000
Agent: Owen Reilly
View this property on MyHome.ie

The three-bedroom end-terrace townhouse at 3 Brickfield Walk in Irishtown, Dublin 4, has a lot to offer in terms of convenience: both from its location and its design. The owners bought the property when it was newly built in 2016, and it has been so well maintained that it now appears on the market in showhouse condition 10 years later.

The couple were attracted to the area, as it is within walking distance of Dublin city centre and the sea at Sandymount. It is also convenient to Dublin Airport, about a 20-minute drive away depending on traffic, and the docklands. A ground-floor carport allows for secure parking, which is just as well, as they barely need to use their car, the owner says. It is also a short walk from Ringsend Park to stretch the legs and the Dart at Lansdowne Road is a 15-minute walk away, along with the Aviva Stadium.

Kitchen
Kitchen
Kitchen
Kitchen
Livingroom
Livingroom

The household welcomed a new arrival two years ago and the home has served them well as a family of three, the owner says. Now moving on, they have placed their townhouse home on the market with Owen Reilly, seeking €850,000.

Extending to 115sq m (1,238sq ft), the modern home is fresh throughout and has its main living spaces on the first floor, providing city views. It also has an excellent A energy rating.

READ MORE

Look inside: Renovated three-bed with garden room on Ranelagh’s Mountpleasant Avenue

Killiney penthouse with Côte d’Azur-style roof terrace and beach access

What will €295,000 buy in Wexford, Portugal, Spain, Italy and France?

Elegant Georgian pile on 14 acres with stables in Co Tipperary

From the outside it is contemporary, with a redbrick-clad first floor and a zinc-clad top floor jutting towards the sky at an angle.

The ground floor features a long entrance hall leading to a double bedroom and bathroom to the rear. The bedroom, which would also make a great office space, opens out to the southeast-facing back garden, which is low maintenance and well presented, with a tiled patio, loose stones and bamboo planted against the back wall.

Bedroom
Bedroom
Garden
Garden

On the first floor is the spacious open-plan kitchen and living area. The kitchen occupies the rear portion of the floor; it features white units and a wooden peninsula breakfast bar delineating it from the rest of the space. It flows into a central dining space with the living area to the front, with a large inset window.

A bright landing with a roof light, wooden stairs and glass balustrades leads up to the first floor. Here there are two en suite double bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, and the en suite in the main bedroom features a full bath. A hot press off the landing adds further storage.

Jessica Doyle

Jessica Doyle

Jessica Doyle writes about property for The Irish Times
On the Money

On the Money

Our weekly personal finance digest will provide you with the insight you need to save money and make smart spending decisions