Modern Sandycove four-bed house a short walk from the Forty Foot

Address : 66A Albert Road Lower, Sandycove, Co Dublin Price : €1,800,000 Agent : Lisney Sotheby's International Realty

Infill developments have long been popular in south county Dublin, with owners of houses with mews and large back gardens seeking planning permission to build new homes. Twenty years ago, the owners of 66 Albert Road Lower in Sandycove built a house at the bottom of their garden and rented it out. Then during Covid, they sold their main house – for €1.15 million according to the Property Price Register – and rebuilt the mews, doubling it in size, and moved in themselves.

Now, their three children grown, they’ve decided to downsize and 66A Albert Road Lower, a 195sq m (2,099sq ft) modern four-bed less than a 15-minute walk from the Forty Foot is for sale for €1.8 million through Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty.

Their smart, modern house, with a B Ber rating, is hidden away at the end of Violet Place, a private lane (which they own) off Albert Road Lower. The house, designed by architect Colin Galavan, is wide and has two courtyard gardens opening off two downstairs rooms at either end of the house. It has a recently installed gas boiler, double-glazed windows and underfloor heating in the ground floor.

There’s a porthole window in the front door of the house, a fitting entrance for the home of a sailing family. The door opens into a bright entrance hall floored with large slate-coloured tiles and a floor-to-ceiling window looking on to one of the courtyards. To the left of the hall is a large sittingroom, to the right, an open-plan kitchen/diningroom with another livingroom opening off it.

Furnished with a mix of modern and period furniture and striking artwork, the house has an individual style that stands out from more predictable modern design. It’s bright, with lots of floor-to-ceiling windows and doors and skylights maximising light. A number of windows are frosted, to prevent overlooking: another modern mews house behind 65 Albert Road Lower was built at around the same time, 3 Violet Place, which sold for €1.85 million in 2025.

The L-shaped open-plan kitchen/diningroom/livingroom at the right of 66A has a wide-plank engineered oak floor. A timber-topped breakfast bar divides the dining area from the kitchen; kitchen units at one side are white, with units on the other side of the room painted a vivid red. A good-sized utility room opens off the kitchen.

The long livingroom off the kitchen opens through glazed doors into the smaller of two courtyard gardens on one side and through French doors at the other end into the larger courtyard. The livingroom has a glazed timber-effect gas fire and a wide plank oak floor. There’s a good-sized utility room off the kitchen, and off the front hall, a slate-floored downstairs toilet and a good-sized closet for coats.

Glazed double doors open into the spacious sittingroom off the left of the front hall: it has three skylights in a vaulted ceiling, a timber-effect gas fire, a wall lined with bookshelves and double sliding patio doors opening into the courtyard. Gravelled, with a granite patio for dining, it’s very private with high walls and filled with greenery. The smaller courtyard at the other side is equally private, with mature planting, a paved patio and space for a large dining table.

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Upstairs, there are four double bedrooms, all floored with wide-plank oak, one en suite and two with a shared Jack-and-Jill bathroom. The family bathroom illustrates the eclectic style of the house: one wall is part-lined with pretty flowered wallpaper next to a wall over the bath tiled in different shades of blue. The main bedroom has deep window sills and a slate-floored en suite shower room.

There are two parking spaces beside the house and a pedestrian side gate.

Front hall

Livingroom

Kitchen/diningroom

Sittingroom

Main bedroom

Bigger courtyard