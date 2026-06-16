What will €375,000 buy in the Co Cork countryside and a 10-minute cycle from Dublin city centre?

Country

Cappagh Beg, Ballydehob, Co Cork

Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill, €369,000

This traditional farmhouse has been extended and updated, but still retains its whitewashed interior walls, imbuing it with old-world charm. Extending to 104sq m (1,119sq ft), it features an airy kitchen/diningroom in one wing and a double-height livingroom with a vaulted ceiling in the other, along with a study accessed through an archway. A mezzanine floor adds bedroom space, and there is a double bedroom on the first floor. A glazed garden room overlooks the verdant grounds of 0.9 of an acre. It is a 10-minute drive from Ballydehob and 15-minute drive from Skibbereen. E1

Plus: Beautifully presented home and grounds

Beautifully presented home and grounds Minus: Low energy rating

Two-bed terrace: 20 Ravensdale Road, East Wall, Dublin 3

Town

20 Ravensdale Road, East Wall, Dublin 3

DNG, €375,000

This two-bedroom terraced home comes to the market with a fresh modern interior. It’s a half-hour walk or 10-minute cycle from O’Connell Street in Dublin city centre, and a 10-minute walk from the Spencer Dock Red Line Luas stop. Extending to 50sq m (538sq ft), it features a sittingroom with stark white walls and herringbone wooden floors that continue into the rear kitchen, which is fitted out with navy-blue cabinets. The shower room is on the ground floor, while there are two bedrooms on the first floor. There is a patio garden with a shed to the rear. Ber C2