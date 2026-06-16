Elegant double-fronted Edwardian with art studio in the garden in Rathmines

Address : 53 Cowper Road, Rathmines, Dublin 6 Price : €4,250,000 Agent : DNG

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Cowper Road in Rathmines, Dublin 6, is a sought-after address, and it’s easy to see why. As you walk from Cowper Luas station, you pass one beautiful period residence after another.

Number 53 Cowper Road is a particularly fine example of Edwardian elegance: a detached double-fronted house positioned advantageously on the corner of Cowper Road and Palmerston Gardens.

With its wide, gravelled front drive, the house has a commanding presence, but once you step inside the high, arched porch and go through the tall front door with generous fanlight, the impression is one of warm, welcoming luxury.

The house was built around the early 1900s and has certainly stood the test of time, with a little help from the owners, who have maintained and upgraded it over the years, adding such features as solid-oak flooring in the hall and main reception rooms and a purpose-built veranda to the back of the house, with built-in heaters, creating a comfortable garden lounge space that can be used all year round.

Front door

Hallway

Kitchen/breakfastroom

Number 53 measures 255sq m (2,745sq ft), not including the veranda, and has a C Ber rating. It is now for sale through DNG, seeking €4.25 million.

The high ceilings are enhanced by pristine cornicing and ceiling roses, and the original fireplaces have been preserved, but it’s not all old-world, blending in with the period features are contemporary spaces for family living.

The sittingroom to the front is a real Edwardian gem, with two big bay windows, one to the front and the other to the side, making for a big and bright space to entertain guests. The formal diningroom, also to the front, adds to the entertaining space.

Family room

Sittingroom

While these rooms are ideal for receiving visitors, the back of the house has been configured busy daily life, with a kitchen/breakfastroom opening out into a large sittingroom extension with four Velux windows overhead and full-width bay window looking out to the back garden. Pocket doors lead out to the veranda, and out to the 30m-long (100ft) landscaped back garden.

Adjoining the kitchen is a generous utility room with ample storage and work space, and beside that is a cosy family/TV room, with wide bay window looking out to the side and another window looking out to the veranda and back garden. Beside the family room is a handy guest WC, along with a space to hang coats.

There are five bedrooms upstairs – four good-sized doubles and one single – all accessed from a wide, bright landing. The main bedroom has an en suite, and there is also a luxurious family bathroom with modern fittings and sanitary ware.

Back garden

Back garden/studio

Studio

The back garden has a southerly orientation, and there’s an open skyline to the west and southwest, allowing for late afternoon and evening sun to come pouring in. A winding paved path leads to a large brick-built studio at the end of the garden, currently in use as an art studio.

This is a versatile space, with Velux windows and space for one car outside, with gates opening out to Palmerston Gardens. There’s a handy EV charging point here also. The front garden has space for several cars to park securely behind wrought-iron front gates.

Cowper Luas stop is just a five-minute walk away, offering quick access in and out of Dublin city centre, and both Ranelagh and Rathmines villages are also just a short walk away.