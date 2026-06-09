Residential

What will €225,000 buy in Drogheda and on Achill Island?

A period two-bed in heart of Drogheda or a three-bed bungalow on the Wild Atlantic Way

Callan House, Dooniver, Achill, Co Mayo
Callan House, Dooniver, Achill, Co Mayo
Jessica Doyle
Tue Jun 09 2026 - 05:001 MIN READ

Country

Callan House, Dooniver, Achill, Co Mayo

Achill Property, €225,000

This three-bedroom detached bungalow comes to the market in one of the country’s best-known rugged beauty spots on the Wild Atlantic Way. It is a 15-minute cycle from the nearest beach at Golden Strand and a 15-minute drive from Achill Sound. The home, which extends to 86sq m (926sq ft), is presented in good condition but would benefit from a cosmetic refresh. It features an attached garage and a substantial lawned garden. Achill Island is about an hour’s drive from Westport and Castlebar. Ber D2

  • Plus: Incredible location of natural beauty
  • Minus: Interiors would benefit from cosmetic refresh
3 North Road, Drogheda, Co Louth
3 North Road, Drogheda, Co Louth

Town

3 North Road, Drogheda, Co Louth

Ray White Property, €225,000

This period two-bed terraced home features an attractive stone and redbrick exterior with a blank canvas interior and a substantial lawned back garden providing lots of potential. The home, which extends to 47sq m (506sq ft), is in decent condition, and you could easily move in and update it over time. On the northside of the town, the home is a short walk from shops, schools, cafes and amenities. Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital is close by, and the M1 motorway is a 10‑minute drive. Ber G

  • Plus: Convenient location
  • Minus: Low energy rating
Jessica Doyle

Jessica Doyle

Jessica Doyle writes about property for The Irish Times
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