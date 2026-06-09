Equestrian haven on 38 acres in the Kildare countryside

Address : Beaconhill, Kennyscourt, Brannockstown, Co Kildare Price : €2,350,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes and Sherry FitzGerald O'Reilly

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Set on a hill in the rolling borderlands between Kildare and Wicklow, Beaconhill, a relatively contemporary home and equestrian set-up, offers magnificent views of the countryside, stretching into the blue distance.

A long avenue sets the approach: bordered by horse chestnut and flowering hawthorn trees, it glides past paddocks of cattle and horses and ends at a walled enclosure before the house.

Although it was built in 2000, it’s hard to believe Beaconhill is not a period pile, as it was designed to pay homage to classic, country style. Extending to 665sq m (7,158 sq ft) with six bedrooms and five bathrooms, the property’s interiors are elegant throughout. Beaconhill, of Kennyscourt, Brannockstown, has a B2 energy rating, and is on the market with Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes and Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly, seeking €2.35 million.

The entrance hall sets the tone, tiled in Italian marble, with a dual aspect and an ornate panelled staircase. Ideal for entertaining, it’s a reception room in itself, with a fireplace and seating. Off the hall there’s a guest loo, and at the end of the hall lies an impressive drawingroom, triple-aspect, with views over the lawns.

At the other end of the hall is a formal diningroom with an antique gilt mirror over the marble fireplace. A door leads through to a large, bright kitchen, also triple-aspect. The kitchen has handcrafted units, granite worktops and an Aga. An island is painted blue, contrasting with the cream units that run along both walls. Past the kitchen is an informal diningroom or living area with French doors opening out to a large terrace.

The house is built in an L-shape, and the rest of the ground floor has another staircase leading upstairs, a large utility room, a boot room, another bathroom and a large livingroom.

Upstairs there are six bedrooms. The main bedroom is located at the end of the house, over the drawingroom, and like it is also triple-aspect, with incredible views over the surrounding countryside. It has a luxurious dressingroom and large en suite.

Two more bedrooms on this side are also en suite and are decorated in floral wallpaper. The other wing features another two bedrooms that share a bathroom, as well as a home office. At the end of the wing is a large livingroom plus an extended attic space off it that would make an ideal gamesroom.

There’s more accommodation outside in the form of a guest cottage that has a bedroom, bathroom, living area and kitchen. A triple garage lies behind the house, and around the house is a sweeping, verdant lawn, planted mostly in shrubs and trees, and so is low-maintenance.

An equestrian set-up, this property has a small lane running past it, further up the hill, leading to an enclosed American barn with eight stables. A tack room, horse wash bay, lunging ring and outdoor manège complete the facilities, and there are seven railed paddocks, set out on pastures totalling 38 acres. The yard is separate from the house.

Beaconhill is a turnkey country home in a beautiful area, deep in the countryside. Dunlavin is the nearest village, 5km away, Naas is 10km away and Newbridge is 12km, so there is no shortage of amenities, schools and shopping nearby.

Entrance hall and stairs

Entrance hallway

Drawingroom

Formal diningroom

Kitchen

Dining area off kitchen

Dining area

Main bedroom

Garden