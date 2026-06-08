Look inside: Colurful modernised Terenure terrace with gorgeous garden

Address : 30 Derravaragh Road, Terenure, Dublin 6W Price : €575,000 Agent : Mullery O'Gara

The owners of 30 Derravaragh Road in Terenure bought the property together as their first home in 2022 having previously rented in the area.

They saw the potential in the 78sq m (840sq ft) D2-rated home that had great bones, good-sized rooms and a spacious back garden. They set about making the place their own, and with each of them possessing a competing taste in minimalism and maximalism, it has resulted in a happy medium: a fresh, modern home with character.

Now moving back to the UK to be closer to their families, they are placing this modernised three-bedroom terraced home on the market with Mullery O’Gara, seeking €575,000

One of the owners’ love for gardening is evident in the stunning back garden that he curated to promote wildflowers and pollination; it also includes an olive tree that they transplanted from a pot they had by the door of their previous rental home. West-facing, the garden captures the sun throughout the day and features a patio outside the kitchen’s French doors, an elevated garden of plants and a second seating area to the rear.

To the front is a well-planted postage-stamp yard, separated from its neighbour by a picket fence. Inside the gate, a pair of steps lead to the modern front door. The hallway and stairs are carpeted in a light grey, with black walls here and in the office room, allowing colourful pieces of art to pop. The office room is a versatile space and comfortably accommodates a desk and a two-seater sofa.

The livingroom, where the owners tend to spend most of there time, sits at the end of the hall, and leads to the galley kitchen at the rear; doors were removed to make this a cohesive open-plan space.

Eye-catching Terrazzo-style floor tiles are a great addition to the kitchen, which has French doors to the rear allowing the outside in. The black kitchen units are movable, should you want to rearrange the layout, and they feature butcher-block counters. A bespoke free-standing breakfast bar provides further counter space beneath free-standing shelves. A shower room off the livingroom completes the ground floor.

Upstairs, the maximalism-loving faction of the couple certainly won out in the bathroom with its joyful yellow sunburst tiles. The minimalist who likes a relaxing bath was placated, however, by the inclusion of one under the window, with a rainfall shower attachment.

The main bedroom is a good size and sits to the front of the first floor with a full wall of floor-to-ceiling built-in wardrobes. A second good-sized double overlooks the back garden.

The owners will be sad to say goodbye to their happy home and have loved the neighbourly atmosphere of the area. Derravaragh Road is within walking distance of Terenure and Kimmage and is a half-hour bus journey or 15-minute drive from St Stephen’s Green in Dublin city centre.

Hall

Office

Livingroom

Kitchen

Back garden

Main bedroom

Bathroom