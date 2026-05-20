Period gem on Merrion Road with modern interior and romantic garden

Address : 270 Merrion Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 Price : €975,000 Agent : DNG

View this property on MyHome.ie

Now a spacious four-bedroom home, number 270 Merrion Road in Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, is one of the houses that was built here, circa 1918, to house workers on the nearby railway and their families. It was bought by its current owners 12 years ago after it had already been thoughtfully extended over two stories to the rear.

The home extends to 180sq m (1,938sq ft) with a C3 Ber and is just a few minutes’ walk from Sandymount Strand and Sydney Parade Dart station. With two children now in tow, the couple are hoping to move to a larger home nearby, placing this turnkey period gem on the market with DNG, seeking €975,000.

The handsome redbrick is pretty from the street, with just its first floor visible, accessed via granite steps. Two reception rooms sit to the front of the property: the livingroom to the left sets the interior tone that is carried through the living spaces. It features a wall of dark wooden bookshelves matching the wooden floors, and showcases a moody palette of deep blues and greens.

Across the hall, the diningroom features a tiled fireplace and the original ceiling cornices and a central rose, with a sash window looking out to the head of a tree growing from below. At present it is centred by a substantial, round wooden table with comfy cushioned chairs.

A door connects the dining space to the kitchen beyond, which features units is in a subtle shade of blue-grey with copper accents. An island/breakfast bar provides further seating and counter space, with wood-effect countertops that can be maintained better than the real thing.

Across the hall is a family room/playroom. This had formerly been an en suite bedroom that the owners rented out to friends working in the city. However, when their first child came along, they changed its use and converted and extended the en suite into a spacious bathroom complete with a shower and a free-standing bath with a copper tap and hose attachment. The room is beautifully tiled in a herringbone pattern of deep teal.

The main bedroom suite sits to the right at the end of the stairs. It occupies what would have been two bedrooms with a fully fitted out dressingroom to the front – an organisational heaven of hanging rails, shelves, drawers and presses – from where you access the bedroom to the rear of the house. The bedroom has a double shower in the corner and an en suite loo.

Across the hall, the owners’ eldest’s jungle-themed bedroom to the front of the house is the stuff play-pretend dreams are made of, and its resident was reluctant to leave it before they were promised a Lego-themed room in their new home. A third spacious en suite bedroom sits to the rear with built-in wardrobes.

Although there are currently three rooms in use as bedrooms, the house has been described by DNG as a four-bed; there is the option to use the first-floor playroom as a bedroom or indeed to reinstate the dressingroom to a bedroom – although it’s such a good space it would be a shame to lose it.

To the front of the garden level is a former coal store that has been turned into a wine cellar, and the rear hallway provides a utility space.

Outside, the garden is a romantic space accessed through a wisteria archway with planted borders, a large patio and a seating area and shed to the rear. Lofty mature trees provide privacy and help to dampen the sound of passing trains. The space accommodated about 60 guests for the owners’ wedding celebrations.

Hallway

Livingroom

Diningroom

Kitchen

Dressingroom

Main bedroom

Main bathroom

En suite bedroom

Bedroom

Rear of the property