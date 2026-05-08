Century-old dormer bungalow on almost half an acre in the Burnaby in Greystones

Address : The Grove, Portland Road, The Burnaby, Greystones, Co Wicklow Price : €1,600,000 Agent : DNG

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The Burnaby in Greystones, Co Wicklow, was one of Ireland’s first planned housing estates, with most of its houses built between 1895 and 1910. So the Grove, a nearly 100-year-old dormer bungalow on nearly half an acre, was a relatively recent addition to the handsome Edwardian arts and crafts homes of the area.

Built in 1928, it has later 1920s period features – art deco-inspired doors with tall panels and glazed windows, fireplaces with tall timber mantelpieces and tiles inset, leaded glass windows and 2.7m-high ceilings.

Owned by one family for over 50 years, the Grove, a 191sq m (2,056sq ft) detached four-bed on 0.45 acres on Portland Road, the Burnaby, Greystones, Co Wicklow, is for sale through DNG seeking €1.6 million.

It’s an executor sale and some rooms would benefit from a cosmetic refresh, while others have been modernised in recent years. There is plenty of potential for expansion, subject to planning permission, in the huge back garden.

The house sits in the middle of well-kept lawns which surround the property, with high hedges and mature trees and bushes. The Burnaby is an architectural conservation area and any development will be closely scrutinised. However, a contemporary architect-designed house directly behind the Grove has been built in the past two years so there is precedence.

The Grove is a wide house, with downstairs rooms opening off a timber-floored hall. The front hall opens directly into the livingroom, which has tall windows and French doors opening on to the back garden.

A good-sized double bedroom beside it has a deep bay window looking over the back lawn; a small TV room across from it looking over the front has a wood-burning stove set into a fireplace with green tiles.

A diningroom at the other end of the hall has, like the bedroom, a deep bay window overlooking the back garden. A relatively modern kitchen opens into a conservatory with a utility room off it; there’s a study/home office at the end of the house. Downstairs accommodation also includes a shower room.

There are three bedrooms upstairs, one with an en suite with a blue-tiled floor, and a bath and shower.

[ Look inside: Wicklow mountain hideaway with modern interior surrounded by natural beautyOpens in new window ]

The Grove is, like most of the houses in the Burnaby, very private, sheltered by high hedges and mature trees. The back garden has patios at the back and side and a small glasshouse. There’s lots of room to park behind electronic gates at the front. The house is on the corner of Portland Road and Erskine Road, and a 10-minute walk from Greystones Dart station.

Front hall

Livingroom

Diningroom

TV room

Kitchen

Conservatory

Main bedroom

Garden