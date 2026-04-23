New houses come to market at Ard Valley in Cabinteely

Address : Ard Valley, Cabinteely, Dublin 18 Price : €815,000 Agent : Savills

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Neville Homes is launching the next phase in its Ard Valley development of A-rated houses and apartments just 500m from Cabinteely village in south Dublin, and within easy reach of schools, shops, public transport and outdoor amenities.

Having launched a range of apartments at Ard Valley in March, family-owned builder, Neville, is set to launch a total of 15 houses to the market on Saturday, selling through Savills. These will include detached, semidetached and terraced houses, comprising nine three-beds starting from €815,000 and six four-beds starting from €950,000. The three-beds measure from 114-126sq m (1,228-1,356sq ft), while the four-beds range in size from 147–161sq m (1,582-1,733sq ft).

What sets Ard Valley apart from the usual cookie-cutter housing developments is that the houses are split-level due their position on a verdant valley sloping down to the Cabinteely stream. This allows for a variety of house styles with higher ceilings downstairs; the end-terrace showhouse features a dual-aspect kitchen/diningroom with vertiginous ceilings and double-height windows bringing in light from the southwest and west. The setting, overlooking the valley with views out to the Ballycorus lead mines and the Great Sugarloaf, also adds to the appeal.

The houses feature premium brickwork, with feature brick panels and low-maintenance render, giving them a contemporary look. Inside, the houses are finished to high standards, with contemporary switches and sockets in antique bronze and white, built-in floor-to-ceiling bedroom wardrobes and hand-painted kitchen cabinets by Cawley’s Furniture, bathrooms and en suites fitted with Hansgrohe taps and showers and kitchen appliances by Neff. The Neff appliances will be included for buyers who sign a contract within 28 days.

The hand-painted kitchens have top-quality quartz worktops with upstand and splashback, matt black taps and glazed Mayfair doors that allow light to flow through. Utility rooms are fitted with cabinetry and are plumbed and ready for a washer and dryer to be installed. The houses have highly efficient air-to-water heat pump and are Nearly Zero Energy Building compliant.

Outside, the houses have architecturally designed terraced gardens that are levelled and seeded, and patios with porcelain paving. The back gardens come with wall-mounted lights, double sockets and an outdoor tap. All houses have private off-street parking, and the driveways have silver cobble with charcoal borders. The houses are prewired for EV charging and for ultra-fast fibre broadband.

Nearby Cabinteely village has a wide range of amenities, including cafes, restaurants and small retail units, including the popular Bread 41 bakery and the Golden Brown sandwich shop. Dunnes Stores in Cornelscourt, just 1.5km away, has everything for the big shop, while Cabinteely Park is a wonderful space for family activities and includes the Stableyard cafe.

The Luas stop at Loughlinstown is just a 15-minute walk from Ard Valley, and the development is close to the N11 quality bus corridor, making for an easy commute to Dublin city centre, while the M50 is just minutes away by car.

Schools and childcare facilities abound in this well-established residential area, and include Park Academy, Tiny Tots Montessori, St Brigid’s National Schools, Loreto Foxrock and Clonkeen College.

Livingroom

Diningroom