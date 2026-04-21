Hotelier who grew up at the Gresham places Temple Bar apartment on market

Address : 3 The Granary, 20 Temple Lane South, Temple Bar, Dublin 2 Price : €900,000 Agent : Owen Reilly

On his first day of school on Leeson Street in Dublin city, Conal O’Sullivan told his schoolmate that he had spent his weekend riding his bike. “But how did you do that?” he was asked. “It was lashing rain.”

“Well, I just cycled around the ballroom,” he said, matter-of-factly. As the son of Toddy O’Sullivan, the general manager of the Gresham Hotel, it was the first time in Conal’s young life that he realised his living arrangements may be different from those of his peers.

He lived in an apartment above the hotel, overlooking O’Connell Street, with his father, his mother, Niamh, and his sister Lisa, and they later moved to a penthouse to the rear of the building that had a garden.

Of the famous faces Conal met there, film star and princess Grace Kelly and jazz musician Louis Armstrong come easiest to mind, with the latter greeting him with a “hi pops!”.

Hotel life was normal life to him, Conal says, and he went on to follow in his father’s footsteps, managing hotels across the world, from London and Brussels to Jamaica and Antigua. He met and married his wife, Vera, along the way, a flight attendant from Germany, who had previously worked as an au pair in Northern Ireland in the 1950s. The couple eventually settled in west Cork in the 1990s when it was time for their two children to go to college. There, Conal bought the Innishannon House Hotel, which he ran for 10 years, and christened it “the most romantic hotel in Ireland”.

It was more than 30 years ago when his mother, by then widowed, moved from her home in Killiney to a nursing home, and Conal and Vera wanted a base in Dublin where they could host her and give her a change of scenery.

The conversion of a warehouse on the corner of Temple Lane South and Cecilia Street in Temple Bar into the Granary apartment building – carried out by architect Peter Twamley – coincided with the project to turn the area into a cultural hub initiated by then taoiseach Charles Haughey.

There had been queues to view the apartments, Conal remembers. With five apartments at the Granary in total – three one-beds and two larger two-beds – they originally had their sights on a one-bed but, on a walk through the larger apartment, Conal was swayed towards having more space so no one would have to sleep on the couch when they had guests. “Within 20 minutes, I had doubled the area of the apartment I was going to buy. It was the biggest real estate decision I’ve made in my life,” he says.

The couple are now moving back to west Cork, placing this 125sq m (1,345sq ft) three-bedroom apartment on the market through Owen Reilly Estate Agents, seeking €900,000.

3 The Granary, Temple Bar, Dublin 2

Hallway

Living area

The loft-style apartment at 3 the Granary occupies the entirety of the second floor. You enter it into a horizontal hallway with the spacious, open-plan kitchen, dining and living space to the left. The room is a wonderful, airy space – 12m in width – benefiting from exposed brick accents and an abundance of natural light flowing in from two large sash windows and French doors opening to a Juliet balcony.

This side of the home faces the Irish Rock ‘n’ Roll Museum, with one window framing a black-and-white photograph of a young U2. The pop culture continues inside the apartment, with Conal’s art collection that includes several pieces by the late Irish artist Robert Ballagh, including his rendition of Roy Lichtenstein’s Masterpiece, complete with the life-size cut-out depicting the back of a dungaree-clad man as he assesses the work.

Down the hall, one of the bedrooms has been used as a TV room with bespoke gallery-style lighting (also present in the living and dining spaces) to illuminate the artworks.

A double bedroom sits in the middle with the main bedroom on the right, beside the bathroom. All rooms are in good decorative order with solid wood flooring underfoot.

There is also access to a communal rooftop garden providing outdoor space in the city centre.

The apartment is a perfect example of stylish, city-centre living and allows its residents to live within walking distance of the capital’s hotspots.

Living area

Kitchen

Dining area

Sash window

TV room/third bedroom