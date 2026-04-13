Mariah Carey places New York penthouse designed by ‘prince of chintz’ on the market for €23m

Mariah Carey has listed her New York City penthouse for $27 million (€23.1 million).

The singer-songwriter bought the home, located on Franklin Street in Tribeca, in 1999. She reportedly paid $9 million at the time for the top three floors of the 18-storey building and combined them to create this 1,182sq m (12,728sq ft) eight-bedroom triplex penthouse.

The Fantasy singer engaged “the prince of chintz” Mario Buatta to design the interiors to pay homage to the art deco style of the building. Carey showcased the finished design on a 2002 episode of MTV’s Cribs, during which she made six wardrobe changes in keeping with her flamboyant persona.

The episode gave the public a glimpse into Carey’s inner sanctum, which comprised a 38ft-long spa bathroom with a lounge area, crystal chandelier and a jet bath as well as a theatre room with a built-in aquarium. There were also nods to Carey’s 1997 album Butterfly throughout the home, with Buatta telling Architectural Digest at the time: “We put them wherever we could.

“There are butterfly handles on the cabinets in the bedroom, and butterflies are woven into the bed hangings. They’re even on the soap in the bath and on the tiles in the kitchen.”

Photograph: Evan Joseph and Tim Waltman/Evan Joseph Studios, via Core

Morroccan-inspired decor. Photograph: Evan Joseph and Tim Waltman/Evan Joseph Studios, via Core

Remaining butterfly detail. Evan Joseph and Tim Waltman/Evan Joseph Studios, via Core

The listing, selling through Core Real Estate, highlights the property’s 1,100sq ft rooftop terrace, which offers panoramic views of the Hudson river and the Manhattan skyline.

According to Realtor.com, the sale may suggest financial hardship as public records show that Carey has taken out several loans against the home over the years, resulting in about $18.6 million (€15.9 million) in debt.

A representative for Carey and her brokers declined to provide comment to The New York Times on her finances.

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Carey’s property portfolio has included several purchases, sales and rentals over the years, according to tThe New York Times. In 1993, while married to Columbia Records executive Tommy Mottola, she built a 22,000sq ft mansion on 51 acres in Westchester County in New York state, which they sold following their separation four years later, for $20.5 million. She also bought a $5 million beachfront compound in the Bahamas in 2007 that served as the setting for her wedding to the comedian and actor Nick Cannon, and the couple bought a mansion in Bel Air, Los Angeles, for $6.9 million; both properties were sold following their separation in 2014.

In 2021, Carey bought a $5.65 million mansion in Atlanta, Georgia, which she sold at a loss of $1.35 million in 2023. She has also rented properties in upstate New York, Los Angeles and Calabasas, California.

The interior is in keeping with art deco style of the building. Photograph: Evan Joseph and Tim Waltman/Evan Joseph Studios, via Core

Photograph: Evan Joseph and Tim Waltman/Evan Joseph Studios, via Core