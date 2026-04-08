Kilquade four-bed inspired by Russian design has old-world charm, and a tennis court

Address : Tintagel, Old Russian Village, Kilquade, Co Wicklow Price : €1,400,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald Greystones

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The Russian Village in Kilquade, Co Wicklow, has a fascinating history rooted in the city of Arkhangelsk in Russia. After the Bolshevik revolution in 1917, Bayan Giltsoff’s family fled their homeland, initially to Norway and then to London.

Giltsoff became an architect and renovated Tudor houses before coming to Ireland and marrying Irish woman Oonagh Keogh, the first female member of the Irish Stock Exchange, and buying a 30-acre farm in Kilquade.

He designed and built 20 houses here influenced by Russian dachas, which were small country estates given as gifts by the tsar, often second homes deep in the rural hinterland of large cities. Like them, the homes at Kilquade feature cedar shingle roofs, small, arched “eyebrow” windows, leaded windows and interior exposed timber beams.

Tintagel, a charming four-bedroom home on a substantial 1.25 acres, now comes to the market through Sherry FitzGerald, after being in the same family for decades, seeking €1.4 million.

A sloping driveway runs past a daffodil-studded lawn punctuated with putting greens complete with mini-bunkers. The grounds are stunning, featuring a summer house, a greenhouse, a chicken coop and an all-weather tennis court.

Surrounded by mature trees and extensive planting, the front entrance of the multi-gabled house is at its side and opens into a pretty lobby with a stove and a long, quarry-tiled hall, featuring the dark timber beams that run through every room on the ground floor.

It’s an expansive property with an area of 205sq m (2,200 sq ft) and the owner, now downsizing, raised her family here and it exudes all the warmth of a happy home. A long and wide triple-aspect drawingroom lies to the left of the hall; its leaded windows and stone fireplace are reminiscent of the Arts and Crafts movement. A wide window seat adds extra seating and a fine view of the putting greens.

The kitchen, in the centre of the house, has been recently renovated with new units and quartz countertops. A large Aga radiates warmth on a chilly spring day, and there is a back kitchen/utility space with another hob and a separate pantry that comfortably accommodates a double fridge-freezer.

House exterior and gardens

House exterior

Hallway

Past the kitchen is a large family room with a wide fireplace with brick niches for storing wood. Returning to the entrance hall, there are further rooms here, a study and a diningroom and at the end of the hall, a bathroom with shower.

Upstairs, there are two bedrooms to the front of the house, both large with en suite bathrooms. A landing, off which is a main bathroom, runs to the back of the house with two smaller bedrooms. All four bedrooms are charming, with sloping eaves.

It’s a house of great charm and potential, with a Ber of D2. It has plenty of buildings outside to potentially adapt and two garages that could be converted into home offices or studios. One of the best aspects of the house are the well-planned seating areas that surround it, with special mention to the raised terrace overlooking the tennis court, which is crying out for sunny days, jugs of Pimms.

Located near to the N11, Tintagel is a 10 minute drive to Greystones and its Dart station, and for gardening enthusiasts, the National Garden Exhibition Centre at Kilquade Arboretum is beside the house.

Sittingroom

Kitchen

Family room

Main bedroom

Patio

Floodlit all-weather tennis court