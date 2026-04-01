Revamped Sutton four-bed that puts its garden at the centre of family life

Address : 16 Offington Drive, Sutton, Dublin 13 Price : €1,250,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

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Driving through Offington Drive in Sutton one is reminded of the wide roads with generous plots for each home that are often seen in affluent American neighbourhoods.

Built in 1970 by Goffs and influenced by the Californian estates of the same era, the aim was to provide homes with large gardens and plenty of privacy. They have stood the test of time and the demand for these homes, that have mostly been remodelled at this point, remains.

It will come as no surprise that the owners of 16 Offington Drive were immediately won over by the size of the back garden when they first viewed the house in 2008. They had great plans for a full renovation, but the property market came crashing down just after they bought so the project was put on hold for a few years.

“To be honest, it was probably the best thing that could have happened,” says the owner, referring to the delay to the build. “We got to live in the house for a few years and got to know it and the garden. So, in the end it took us nearly eight years to do the work, but it was worth the wait.”

With a clear idea of what they wanted, the house had a full makeover in 2016.

“We were determined that the garden would be the centre point of the living area. We wanted to make the house very liveable with no good rooms, so we could enjoy it all as a family.”

On the market with Sherry FitzGerald for €1.25 million, the property is entered through French doors at the porch into a bright hallway with wood panelled walls.

The rooms are wide rather than long so the livingroom at the front of the house spans the whole front with two sets of double sash windows filling it full of light and an open fireplace for cosy winter evenings.

An open arch leads straight into the kitchen, which can also be accessed from the hall. It is fitted with Shaker-style units with stone countertops and a central island.

Hallway

Livingroom

Kitchen

Bi-fold doors at the dining area open out to a large, paved patio with steps down to a gravelled section that leads out to the well-groomed lawn. The southwest facing garden is bordered with mature trees and plants and is the owner’s favourite thing about the house.

“When we moved in the neighbours told us we were moving into a microclimate, and it kind of is like that. When we’re out in the garden there is this beautiful, fresh sea air. It feels like we’re somewhere completely unique.”

There is a utility off the kitchen that is plumbed and comes with extra storage. To the other side of the kitchen is a family room that has recently worked well as a home office.

On the first floor there are four bedrooms and a bathroom. The principal bedroom is at the front and goes the full width of the house

With a floor area of 186sq m (2,000sqft), the B2-rated house is a short walk away from the village at Sutton Cross, as well as schools including Burrow National School, Santa Sabina and St Fintan’s.

“It’s such a safe area,” says the owner. “The kids walked to school every day. And there’s everything you need close by with the hotel, beach, sports clubs, the Dart, supermarket and a new wellness centre.

“We love the house. It has a lot of memories and the neighbours are fabulous. It worked for us all the way through from when the kids were small to young adults.”

Family room/study

Bedroom

Patio