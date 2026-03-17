Lansdowne Road apartment offers comfort and convenience in the heart of Dublin 4

Address : 45 Lansdowne Wood, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 Price : €800,000 Agent : Owen Reilly

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Tucked behind secure gates just off Lansdowne Road, Lansdowne Wood is a compact apartment development in the heart of Dublin 4. Built by O’Malley Homes in 2008, the scheme comprises about 50 apartments and was originally marketed as a high-end option for buyers looking to downsize from larger homes in the area while not compromising on location. Nearly two decades on, that appeal remains much the same.

The development has settled into a quiet, established community. According to selling agent Owen Reilly, there is a strong level of owner-occupiers among residents and a feeling of calm and privacy within the scheme.

Apartment number 45 is on the market with a guide price of €800,000. The third-floor property extends to 90sq m (979sq ft). While the building dates from the late 2000s, the apartment has aged well. Its interiors still feel fresh and the fittings, which can often reveal the era of a development, do not appear dated.

The entrance hall is tiled and fitted with an intercom system for visitor access. Just off the hall to the left is the main bathroom. One of the notable differences with this apartment is the layout of the living space. Rather than a fully open-plan arrangement, the living areas are set apart, which may appeal to buyers who prefer a degree of separation between living and kitchen areas.

The livingroom features timber flooring and benefits from good natural light thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows. A door leads out to a balcony that overlooks the internal courtyard below.

The kitchen and diningroom are separate from the living area, with a space large enough to host a small dinner party. The kitchen units have a gloss finish and are topped with granite worktops. Appliances included in the sale comprise an integrated Siemens oven, five-ring gas hob, microwave, dishwasher, fridge-freezer and washer-dryer.

There are two double bedrooms, both with fitted wardrobes. The main bedroom includes an en suite shower room with underfloor heating.

Heating throughout the apartment is gas fired and the property has a B2 energy rating.

Lansdowne Wood’s appeal also lies in its practicality. Situated beside Lansdowne Road Dart station, the coast on both the northside and southside can be reached easily, and the city centre is a 20-minute walk away. Directly across the road is the Aviva Stadium, making it very convenient for rugby fans, while concerts can be enjoyed from the comfort of your own balcony.

Ballsbridge village with D4 institutions like Baan Thai and Roly’s Bistro is five minutes away on foot, and in the other direction on Shelbourne Road is the Cow Pub & Kitchen.

For buyers seeking a Dublin base that can be easily maintained, the apartment may also function well as a lock-up-and-leave option. Number 45 comes with one allocated parking space in a secure underground car park that can be accessed directly from the property.

The development is maintained by a management company, with residents paying an annual service charge of €5,384, covering the upkeep of common areas and the general running of the scheme.

Entrance hall

Livingroom

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bathroom