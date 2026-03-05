Four-bedroom home on the sunny side of Donnybrook’s Nutley Road

Address : 36 Nutley Road, Donnybrook, Dublin 4 Price : €1,950,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

Nutley Road in Donnybrook is one of those streets where the term leafy rings true, with Elm Park Golf Club at one end and Ailesbury Road at the other. It is lined with fine family homes that sell well when they come to the market, which isn’t too often as people tend to buy them as “forever homes”.

It has been a couple of years since the last sale on the road, number 5,7 which needed a bit of updating and sold for €1.6 million. At about the same time, number 33, a detached, fully renovated, extended property, sold for €3.4 million.

The latest offering on the Dublin 4 road is number 36. The owners have lived here for more than four decades, like many other families on the road. They stayed on top of the little jobs in the house and took on the bigger jobs when needed. These included a new kitchen in 2010, the addition of an en suite to the principal bedroom in 2018, as well as the fitting of solar panels and new double- and triple-glazed windows.

Located on the “sunny side of the street”, number 36, with a C2 energy rating, has a floor area of 197sq m (2,120sq ft) and is on the market with Sherry FitzGerald seeking €1.95 million.

The front door with stained-glass surround opens into the hall with oak flooring, ceiling cornicing and understairs storage. Off the hall are a guest WC, finished with wall panelling and a tiled floor, and a study with fitted bookshelves and a built-in desk.

The livingroom overlooks the front garden and has a marble fireplace with cast-iron inset and slate hearth. Double interconnecting doors lead to the diningroom, which opens to both the hallway and the rear patio.

The kitchen/breakfastroom is fitted with a range of wall and floor units topped with granite worktops. Appliances include a Neff five-ring induction hob with extractor fan, a Siemens oven, integrated dishwasher, under-counter integrated fridge and a Quooker boiling water tap.

An L-shaped utility room to the side provides additional storage, is plumbed for a washing machine and dryer, and has access to both front and rear gardens via a side passage.

To the rear, the casual family room with French doors to the patio has a timber-panelled ceiling, box-bay window with fitted window seat and a feature brick fireplace.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms. The main bedroom, to the front, has views towards the Poolbeg chimneys in the distance and has a varnished wooden floor and the newly installed en suite. Two further bedrooms to the rear have fitted wardrobes, while a fourth bedroom to the front has fitted sliderobes. A family bathroom completes the upper floor.

To the front of the house, there is plenty of space for cars in the driveway, which is set well back from the road. The south-facing rear garden, which was designed and landscaped by Think Outside in 2015, is private and has a large lawned area with mature planting in the borders, with a seated area on one side and a paved patio at the back of the house.

Now that their children have grown up and moved on, the owners are ready to give another young family the opportunity to raise their children on this family-friendly Dublin 4 road.