My in-laws are threatening to sue me over the shared entrance to our homes. What can I do?

I have a query about a shared entrance. I bought a bungalow at the back of an in-laws’ house with a shared entrance more than 20 years ago. The Land Registry record states that I own the entrance and the garden beside their house at the front. They now want the entrance and garden back.

I have no issue signing the garden back to them, but want to retain the entrance and give them an easement. They are not happy. They want the entrance too and are threatening legal action unless I agree to an adverse possession. They claim the original sale 20 years ago should have never included the entrance and that the planning documents prove this despite the Land Registry record. How can I protect myself in this instance?

Shared entrances are becoming an increasingly common feature, especially in relation to one-off housing developments. They may be a requirement by planning authorities to limit the number of exits to public roads and are frequently an arrangement to accommodate a family member in getting planning permission. This is where the problem you have outlined often begins.

When the arrangement is between family members, the emphasis is usually on getting the planning permission and the details and future implications of the arrangement are often not fully considered, clarified or understood. It is essential that arrangements for shared entrances are fully understood at the outset and legally documented and mapped.

As it is a shared entrance I assume both you and your in-laws use it on a regular basis, and therefore I do not believe the question of adverse possession arises. Your Land Registry folio is proof that you are the registered title holder. You therefore have a State guarantee to your title.

If you desire further evidence and reassurance, you can start by requesting a copy of the instrument that contains evidence of your title from the Land Registry. You will find the instrument number on part 2 of your folio, ie, on the same page as your name is listed as the registered title holder. By providing your folio number and instrument number, you can request it through your solicitor. There is a Land Registry charge of €40.

Your instrument should contain a copy of the conveyance or transfer title deed to your property in which there is a description or map which precisely details the extent of the land registered in your name. This title deed is the definitive evidence of your title. It takes precedence over other interpretations of your title, including planning documents. A map or boundary description in this deed takes precedence over other maps or descriptions, including the Land Registry map attached to your folio, which is stated to have non-conclusive boundaries.

As you are the registered owner of the shared entrance, it is likely that there is an easement – which in this instance is a right of way over it – in favour of your in-laws. This would be registered as a burden on part 3 of your Land Registry folio. The details of the easement, extent, nature of use, etc, will be described in a separate instrument, the number of which is listed in part 3 beside the reference to the easement. In the circumstances, I think you should also request a copy of this instrument. If there is no easement registered on the folio, and no other formal agreement exists confirming that your in-laws have one, it is possible that they have acquired an easement by prescription, ie, an easement by long use.

Finally, you should consult your solicitor for confirmation on the foregoing outline of your interests and rights. Your solicitor will advise in relation to granting an easement to your in-laws. It is a matter for you if you wish to grant the garden, but if you do, make the offer through your solicitor as a direct offer to them by you may be construed as accepting your in-laws’ version of events 20 years ago and this could have implications in the event of litigation. Your solicitor will ensure that an easement agreement includes precise details and a detailed/dimensioned map.

This should ensure that issues concerning its nature and extent do not arise in the future.

Patrick Shine is a chartered geomatics surveyor, a chartered civil engineer and a member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland

