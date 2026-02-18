New apartments and houses at boutique passive housing scheme in heart of Cabinteely

Address : Heron Wood, Cabinteely Village, Dublin 18 Price : €615,000 Agent : Savills

Heron Wood is a boutique scheme of 34 homes with a big selling point. This privately gated mix of apartments, duplexes and houses is located in the centre of Cabinteely village, on the corner of Old Bray Road and Brennanstown Road, meaning that new owners will be in the heart of daily life in this sought-after suburb of south Dublin. It has restaurants, boutiques and pubs right on the doorstep, and Bread 41 bakery just next door for a Sunday morning treat.

The homes in Heron Wood comprise two-bedroom apartments measuring from about 79sq m (850sq ft), three-bedroom duplexes at 116sq m (1,249sq ft) and three-bedroom townhouses from 126sq m (1,356sq ft). These very contemporary A-rated homes are designed by McCullough Mulvin Architects and built by Durkan Residential BMS.

They are designated passive houses – built for energy efficiency, comfort and sustainability, with Quantum QE Air Source heat pump system providing heating, ventilation and hot water, and delivering comfortable living through every season.

The first phase of this well-appointed and conveniently located development will come to market in March, with prices ranging from €615,000 for the two-bed apartments, €775,000 for the three-bed duplexes and €945,000 for the three-bed townhouses.

The three-bedroom showhouse gives a flavour of the lifestyle in store for potential new owners. Built over three floors, the houses feature full-height windows in the bedrooms and full-height glass double doors opening out to the back garden and patio, plus full height glass doors leading out to a first-floor terrace to the rear and a second-floor balcony to the front.

Heron Wood: Kitchen/dining/livingroom

Kitchen/dining/livingroom

Kitchen/dining/livingroom

Study opening out to terrace

Kitchen/dining/livingroom

On the first floor is a wide hallway with guest WC, and a large open kitchen/dining/livingroom. The kitchen looks out to the front of the house and features bespoke design by Kube Kitchens, with rich German-engineered textured wood cabinetry, Silestone quartz worktops and integrated Bosch appliances.

The livingroom/family area has full-height glazing on two sides and opens out to the patio and back garden.

On the first floor, to the front, is the first of three double bedrooms, this one with a generous walk-in wardrobe area. All wardrobes are designed by Kube. To the back is a very intriguing room which can be put to a variety of uses – as a lounge, a study or a place to entertain guests.

It has full-height glazing opening out to a generous paved terrace, and is ideal for hosting summer barbecues. The room is equipped with a handy cocktail bar with Silestone counter and sink, and shelves and cupboards for glassware etc. The terrace has scenic views out over Cabinteely Park, and handy steps run from the terrace down to the back garden.

Main bedroom

En suite

Twin bedroom

Stairs

The family bathroom is also on this floor. The bathrooms in Heron Wood, designed by Bath House in Monkstown, feature wall-hung sanitary ware, brushed brass fittings and lovely gold-veined tiling.

The main bedroom, to the front on the second floor, has an en suite, generous fitted wardrobe space and its own balcony. The third bedroom is furnished with twin beds and fitted wardrobes and has great views out the back over Cabinteely Park and out to the Ballycorus lead mines in Kilternan. A large skylight atop the second floor feeds down lots of light as you ascend.

The houses have private driveways with parking for two cars, and are wired for EV charging. There’s ample parking for the apartments and duplexes, with access to communal EV charging.

The N11 quality bus corridor is just a short walk away, with regular routes to the city centre, and a second entrance to the scheme brings you on to Brennanstown Road and a 20-minute walk to the Luas stop in Carrickmines. There’s a choice of schools nearby, and the entrance to the superb amenity of Cabinteely Park is just a short stroll away.