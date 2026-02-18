Beautifully renovated Goatstown three-bed with orangery-style extension

Eden Park Drive in Goatstown is a steeply pitched avenue that is peaceful and quiet thanks to traffic restrictions introduced at Eden Park Road above it, transforming this interlinked series of avenues beside the Ballinteer Road into a cohesive neighbourhood once more.
The owners of 26 Eden Park Drive bought in the mid-1990s. They completely renovated the 1950s semidetached home inside and out and have meticulously maintained it, so the 185sq m (1,995sq ft) three-bed plus attic room home comes to the market in immaculate condition. Selling to downsize, they have placed it on the market with Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €1.395 million.
The front garden, set behind a low brick wall, is beautifully landscaped and has parking for two cars. The couple sacrificed a small bedroom at the front to push upwards to create a dramatic, double-height atrium with balcony stairs.
Double garage doors on the left-hand side of the house are a nod to its 1950s heritage but are deceptive, as what had been the garage is now a smart utility room and second kitchen, with a passage leading back to the garden. This space could be left as it is, a stylish workhorse of a space, or be converted into a den, playroom or home office, while keeping the utility intact.
On the far side of the hall is a luxurious sittingroom with a new box bay window. The fireplace is open, with stone surround and slate hearth. The sittingroom opens into a second reception area, wide enough to comfortably accommodate a grand piano and a wall of well-stocked bookshelves. French doors open on to the living/dining area of the kitchen.
The kitchen and living space is housed in a new extension designed by architect Paul Brazil. The kitchen, by Newcastle, features floor-to-ceiling cabinets, Silestone countertops and a large island. From here, you step down into the living area that has a glazed rear wall overlooking the garden.
The living space is stunning and spacious with an orangery-style roof, European oak floors and glazed doors that create a seamless transition into the wonderfully maintained back garden.
There are three bedrooms on the first floor, and the main bedroom has a well-fitted out walk-in wardrobe. Another of the bedrooms is currently in use as a study, and the family bathroom at this level is stunning, with panelled walls and marble splashbacks instead of tiles and a marble countertop on the sink unit.
The attic has been converted into a room, off which is a bathroom.
As well as its immaculate, turnkey condition, the location of 26 Eden Park Drive is sure to prove attractive to buyers; it’s close to the N11, minutes from the M50, and has the quality bus corridor on its doorstep.