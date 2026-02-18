Beautifully renovated Goatstown three-bed with orangery-style extension

Address : 26 Eden Park Drive, Goatstown, Dublin 14 Price : €1,395,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

Eden Park Drive in Goatstown is a steeply pitched avenue that is peaceful and quiet thanks to traffic restrictions introduced at Eden Park Road above it, transforming this interlinked series of avenues beside the Ballinteer Road into a cohesive neighbourhood once more.

The owners of 26 Eden Park Drive bought in the mid-1990s. They completely renovated the 1950s semidetached home inside and out and have meticulously maintained it, so the 185sq m (1,995sq ft) three-bed plus attic room home comes to the market in immaculate condition. Selling to downsize, they have placed it on the market with Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €1.395 million.

The front garden, set behind a low brick wall, is beautifully landscaped and has parking for two cars. The couple sacrificed a small bedroom at the front to push upwards to create a dramatic, double-height atrium with balcony stairs.

Double garage doors on the left-hand side of the house are a nod to its 1950s heritage but are deceptive, as what had been the garage is now a smart utility room and second kitchen, with a passage leading back to the garden. This space could be left as it is, a stylish workhorse of a space, or be converted into a den, playroom or home office, while keeping the utility intact.

On the far side of the hall is a luxurious sittingroom with a new box bay window. The fireplace is open, with stone surround and slate hearth. The sittingroom opens into a second reception area, wide enough to comfortably accommodate a grand piano and a wall of well-stocked bookshelves. French doors open on to the living/dining area of the kitchen.

Hallway of 26 Eden Park Drive

Sitting room

Second reception room

Living and dining area in extension

Kitchen by Newcastle Design

The kitchen and living space is housed in a new extension designed by architect Paul Brazil. The kitchen, by Newcastle, features floor-to-ceiling cabinets, Silestone countertops and a large island. From here, you step down into the living area that has a glazed rear wall overlooking the garden.

The living space is stunning and spacious with an orangery-style roof, European oak floors and glazed doors that create a seamless transition into the wonderfully maintained back garden.

There are three bedrooms on the first floor, and the main bedroom has a well-fitted out walk-in wardrobe. Another of the bedrooms is currently in use as a study, and the family bathroom at this level is stunning, with panelled walls and marble splashbacks instead of tiles and a marble countertop on the sink unit.

Main bedroom

Second bedroom/study

Third bedroom

Attic room

The attic has been converted into a room, off which is a bathroom.

As well as its immaculate, turnkey condition, the location of 26 Eden Park Drive is sure to prove attractive to buyers; it’s close to the N11, minutes from the M50, and has the quality bus corridor on its doorstep.

Extension at rear of house