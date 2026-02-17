Stylish Phibsborough cottage in Seán O’Casey territory close to the city

Address : 40 Innisfallen Parade, Phibsborough, Dublin 7 Price : €410,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

Life on Innisfallen Parade left its mark on playwright Seán O’Casey. It was while living on the Dublin 7 road that he taught himself to read and write, and began observing the life of the surrounding streets.

The material he gathered from this time would inform much of his later work, including his six-volume autobiography, one instalment of which was titled Inishfallen, Fare Thee Well.

When first developed in the 19th century, Innisfallen Parade comprised just 12 single-storey houses. Over time, further homes were added and the streetscape evolved into a mix of redbrick terraces and cottages.

The owner of 40 Innisfallen Parade speaks of a similar attachment to the road, where they have lived for the past six years. Conducting a property search during Covid restrictions was challenging, but once they viewed the Phibsborough cottage and its garden, the decision was straightforward.

While many neighbouring houses have extended into their gardens, the owner says the outdoor space is their favourite feature. It brings light into the house and feels private despite the central location. The combination of garden and proximity to the city is what drew them to Innisfallen Parade.

“I was really grabbed by the beautiful, secluded back garden,” they say. “I was living in the Liberties, and I wanted to find another exciting neighbourhood that was close to town.”

The road sits between Phibsborough and Drumcondra, with O’Connell Street about a 20-minute walk away. Several bus routes serve the area and Drumcondra station is within easy reach.

Number 40 Innisfallen Parade, which has a floor area of 47sq m (506sq ft), is on the market with Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €410,000.

Its footprint may be small, but the interior is perfectly formed. The front door opens to a hallway with what would originally have been a bedroom to the right. This is now in use as a livingroom and home office.

Bookshelves rise to the 3m-high ceilings, and the window retains its original shutters. The room has a desk to the side, with space also for a sofa and television.

Beyond the hall is the diningroom, with a bedroom off to the right and a door leading to the garden. The dining area opens into a galley kitchen that is fitted with wall and floor units. A long window along the opposite wall overlooks the garden, while two Velux rooflights bring additional light into the space.

Behind the kitchen is a utility room, plumbed for a washing machine and incorporating a shelved hot press. The bathroom is located at the rear of the house, and the attic is accessed via a pull-down Stira staircase.

Residents on the road are spoiled for choice when it comes to eating out. Michelin-recommended restaurant Hera, located in the Juno pub, is at the Dorset Street end of the road, and just a short walk up the Drumcondra Road is the popular Middle Eastern restaurant Shouk.

On the Phibsborough side is the Italian Borgo in the Old Bank building, for burgers Bunsen is across from the shopping centre, and The Back Page is further down the road for games, quiz nights and pizza.