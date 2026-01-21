What are the tax implications of inheriting a family home for use by a sibling with special needs?

If someone living in their own separate property has been willed a family home by a surviving elderly parent, with a right of residence provided for another sibling with care needs who is on long-term disability and under the age of 65, are there tax implications for that sibling with special needs in the event of the parent’s death?

Is there another way of proving secure tenure for the sibling on disability without them having to face a tax bill for living in a property they won’t own but have a lifetime right to live in? I understand the beneficiary of the house may also in turn face a tax bill as well as the right-of-residence sibling, so a double taxation possibly.

Where a person takes a gift or inheritance of a house that is subject to a general, non-exclusive right of another person to live in the house, both the beneficiary of the right and the beneficiary of the property that is subject to the right receive benefits on which exposure to capital acquisitions tax (CAT) must be considered.

For CAT purposes, the values of these benefits are calculated by reference to the “appropriate part” of the market value of the house. This is often referred to as the “slice”, and is calculated using a formula that is in effect “market value of property” multiplied by “the annual value of right of residence” over the “annual letting value of property”. The annual value of a right of residence is to be calculated by reference to the specific facts and circumstances of each case.

Given the practical difficulties in calculating this amount, Revenue accepts that the portion is one-tenth of the market value of the property where there is a right of residence, or one-fifth where the right includes residence and support or maintenance. For the beneficiary who receives the right of residence, this 10 per cent or 20 per cent is then reduced by an age factor as set out in Table A of Schedule 1 of the CAT legislation.

For example, for a woman aged 60 the age factor is 0.6475, while for a male of the same age it is 0.5809. As a result, the taxable value for the person receiving the right of residence is significantly less than the full market value of the property.

A child can inherit up to €400,000 tax free from a parent under the current Group A threshold. This is a lifetime threshold, so any prior gifts or inheritances are considered. Gifts/inheritances that are above this amount are taxable. Therefore, the benefit calculated based on the “slice” of the property will be a taxable benefit which may or may not give rise to tax, depending on whether the €400,000 CAT threshold is available to shelter the benefit. Where CAT arises, the tax is charged at a rate of 33 per cent on the value of the inheritance above the tax-free threshold.

The beneficiary who takes the absolute interest in the house that is subject to the right of a third party to live in the house receives an immediate benefit for CAT purposes. The value is calculated by reducing the market value of the dwelling by the appropriate part, as outlined above. As noted, Revenue accepts that the appropriate part can be one tenth (or one-fifth) of the market value of the property.

When the third-party right of residence ceases (eg, on the death of the third-party beneficiary), the beneficiary of the absolute interest in the property takes a further benefit from the original disponer (the parent in this case). The value of this further benefit is based on the appropriate part of the market value of the house on that date. If the method used for calculating the deduction was to take one-tenth of the market value of the house, the same method must be used in valuing the cessation of the right, based on the market value of the house at the date the right comes to an end.

In summary, for the sibling who holds the right of residence, the taxable value is substantially less than the full market value of the house and may be covered by the CAT threshold. Alternative considerations may be the use of a discretionary trust to hold the property. The use of trusts is complex and would require detailed consideration. The limited market value under the rules for valuing a right of residence may be sufficient to ensure no tax arises, without any further considerations.

Suzanne O’Neill is a tax partner at RSM Ireland

