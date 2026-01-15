Well-designed contemporary home next to the golf course in Enniskerry for €1.1m

Address : 41 Sika Woods, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow Price : €1,100,000 Agent : DNG

Sika Woods is a bespoke development of 47 A-rated detached homes, built in 2020 by Winterbrook developers and designed by award-winning architects Aughey O’Flaherty, just off Kilgarron Hill, about a kilometre from the picturesque village of Enniskerry and 3.6km from the N11, offering ready access to Dublin city centre.

Number 41 measures 192sq m (2,066sq ft) and is built over three storeys, which gives great views of the Wicklow countryside, taking in Powerscourt Estate, the Sugarloaf Mountain, Bray Head and the Irish Sea from the upper floors.

The current owners bought their home in 2020, attracted by its close proximity to a range of outdoor activities including hiking and golf (Powerscourt Golf Club is just behind the development), and also by the high, vaulted ceilings and abundance of space and light in this well-designed home.

They made extensive improvements to the interiors, putting in high-quality customised cabinetry by East Joinery throughout the house. In the hallway is a lovely open coat-hanging space in slatted wood surrounded by built-in cabinetry. To the front of the dual-aspect open-plan kitchen/dining/livingroom, the owners put in a handy pantry/drinks cabinet/coffee station, again surrounded by storage cabinets, plus a feature wooden side cabinet, with sliding slatted doors.

They installed a larger central island in the kitchen area, with breakfast bar, double Belfast sink and boiling water tap, which they say has turned the kitchen into a real centrepiece. To the back of the open-plan is the dining/living area, and the owners took full advantage of the Georgian-style high, vaulted ceiling by installing a large media cabinet with shelving that runs almost all the way up to the highest part of the ceiling. This area has sliding glass doors opening out to the rear garden and patio, and the southwesterly aspect sees an abundance of sunlight pour in throughout the day.

Off the hallway is a guest toilet and a large understairs storage cupboard where items such as bags, coats, boots and golf clubs can be tucked away.

On the first floor are two double bedrooms looking out to the front, each with access to a shared balcony. Also on this floor is the main bathroom, and a laundry room which the owners reconfigured to make it work more efficiently for them.

On the second floor return is bedroom on. It faces out to the back of the house, with lovely views over parklands and part of Powerscourt Golf Club, and has an en suite shower room. The owners have made this their principal bedroom, and East Joinery has put in attractive panelling behind the bed, full-height wardrobes neatly tucked behind the door, and a dresser running below the window, with drawers and cabinets below.

Bedroom four is on the second floor, facing out to the front, with its own balcony, plus large walk-in wardrobe and en suite shower room. This was originally intended to be the principal bedroom, but the owners decided to use this space as a den/TV lounge. It could very easily be returned to bedroom use if so desired.

Also on the third floor is a fifth bedroom, a single, which the owners have turned into a very handy home office/study, equipped with a workstation. To the back of the house is a floored attic space which extends to a generous 25.9sq m (279sq ft).

The house has all the features for modern, energy-efficient living, with air-to-water heating and mechanical heat-recovery ventilation. Smart heating and alarm system, fibre broadband and EV charging points are installed, and the build quality ensures high levels of insulation and energy saving.

The professionally landscaped back garden and patio face southwest, allowing for all-day sunshine, with nothing overlooking except for a few trees. There’s off-street parking for up to four cars at the front of the house.

Number 41 Sika Woods has an A2 Ber rating and is for sale through DNG, seeking €1.1 million.