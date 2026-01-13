Have your say: Have you bought your first home in the last five years?

Respondents who share their story via the form below have the option to remain anonymous. Photograph: iStock

Have you bought your first home since 2020? If the answer is yes, we’d like to hear from you.

For those renting or living with family members with the aim of buying their own home in the future, stories from those who have recently gone through the process can be helpful.

Respondents who share their story via the form below have the option to remain anonymous in any subsequent articles that may be prompted by the responses. You will be asked to supply your name and contact number though so we can verify your identity.

In your response, please consider the following:

What you learned from the process

What you would do differently

What compromises you made – in terms of house type or location, for example

What, if any, unexpected expenses you incurred

What your experience was if you used Government schemes for first-time buyers on the purchase of a newly built home?

Please limit your response to 400 words or less.