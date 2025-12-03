Look inside: Detached family home on Victorian square in Rathgar for €2.8m

Address : 27 Kenilworth Square West, Rathgar, Dublin 6 Price : €2,800,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

Number 27 Kenilworth Square West has been in the same family for the past 40 years and carries many fond memories for the now adult children who grew up on this Victorian square in Rathgar. The house forms one of a distinctive pair of detached, redbrick, double-fronted homes on the west side of the square. Unlike the Georgian squares of Dublin, Kenilworth, which is named after the Waverley novels by Sir Walter Scott, was developed by a number of builders around a central plot of land between 1858 and 1879.

Granite steps lead to the front door, guarded by two dragon corbels on the ornate portico. The hallway acts as the anchor of the house, with reception rooms to either side and the original arch framing the staircase. To the right, the livingroom is perhaps the less formal of the two reception rooms, though it retains its decorative plasterwork, white marble fireplace and front-facing sash window.

Across the hall, the drawingroom features the same period details but is dual aspect, with a second sash window to the side and a polished Kilkenny limestone open fireplace. The ease of the layout makes it easy to imagine guests moving between the two rooms, fires lit in both, creating a welcoming flow. Behind the drawingroom lies the diningroom, also with period features and a limestone fireplace.

Off the hallway, a small staircase rises to a study and bathroom. The study, with its exposed brick wall and shelving, once housed two desks where one of the sons of the house remembers how it was set up to provide a quiet space for schoolwork away from the bustle of the rest of the house.

Entrance hall

Drawingroom

Livingroom

Steps lead down to the triple-aspect kitchen, fitted with dark blue timber units and an island with a marble countertop. This bright space opens through double doors to the garden and has an extra-large utility room to the side, suitable for use as a playroom or home gym perhaps.

The stairway is lit by a sash window, and a decorative arch sits at the centre of the first-floor landing, with bedrooms leading off on both sides. The principal bedroom is at the front and includes an en suite with corner shower. Two further double bedrooms and two singles occupy this generous floor, along with a bathroom, while a second bathroom is located on the first-floor return.

Kitchen

Diningroom

Study

Bathroom

Rear garden

The gravelled front driveway at the front of the 309sq m (3,326sq ft) property sits well back from the road behind redbrick walls and is bordered by mature trees and hedges, with space for several cars.

To the rear, the west-facing garden has a circular lawn edged in stone and is fully screened from the outside world by tall planting and trees. A paved patio sits beside the kitchen doors, and vehicular access is provided at the back.

Kenilworth Square’s location remains a strong draw for families seeking proximity to some of the capital’s best-known schools, including Rathgar Junior School and National School, St Louis High School, Stratford College, St Mary’s and the High School.

The owners hope to see a new family settle in and enjoy the house as they did. The Ber-exempt property has a guide price of €2.8 million, for sale through Sherry FitzGerald.