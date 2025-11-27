What will €640,000 buy in Skerries and the Wickow countryside?

Ashirvad, Coolaflake, Rathdrum, Co Wicklow

€640,000, Forkin Earls

This handsome detached bungalow is located among rolling green fields in the Co Wicklow countryside. The three-bedroom home occupies grounds with beautifully presented mature gardens in a tranquil setting. The elevated site allows for lovely views of the surrounding landscape. Extending to 165sq m (1,779sq ft), it features a central living/dining space, off which is the kitchen and separate sittingroom. Arklow is 15 minutes away, while Rathdrum is reached within 10 minutes, offering a train service in the region of one hour and 20 minutes to Dublin Pearse. Ber B3

Plus: Gardens are beautiful

Minus: It’s a drive to amenities

20 Kelly’s Bay Beach, Skerries, Co Dublin

€635,000, Flynn Estate Agents

Skerries semi-detached has a stylish open-plan kitchen and dining area.

This four-bedroom semidetached home comes to the market in modern, turnkey condition in a development a short walk from the coast in Skerries. Extending to 128sq m (1378sq ft), the property features a stylish open-plan kitchen and dining area and a cleverly converted attic providing versatile space. It has a low-maintenance back garden with a raised decked patio, faux lawn and garden room, as well as a driveway for two cars to the front. It is a 25-minute walk to Skerries train station, with 40-minute services to Dublin Connolly.

Plus: Stylish, modern interior

Minus: Traffic can be busy at peak times