Five homes on view this week in Bray, Ballsbridge, Harold’s Cross, Castleknock and on Cork Street

Properties new to the market with guide prices from €375,000

100 Riddlesford, Bray, Co Wicklow
Jessica Doyle
Thu Nov 27 2025 - 05:002 MIN READ

€585,000, Sherry Fitzgerald

This semidetached home comes to the market a 30-minute walk from Bray centre. In move-in condition, it extends to 95sq m (1,032sq ft) with three bedrooms and three bathrooms as well as a large garden room. The kitchen/diningroom to the rear of the ground floor has been upgraded to include a modern kitchen. It is beside a green where kids can play. It has off-street parking to the front. Ber C2

88 South Gate Apartments
88 South Gate Apartments, Cork Street, Dublin 8

€375,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

This two-bedroom apartment is located on the fifth floor with a large south-facing balcony. Extending to 68sq m (732sq ft), it has a full bathroom and an en suite main bedroom. It was built in 2006, and the management fee for the apartment is about €1,900. It comes with a parking space, although you can reach the south side of the Dublin city centre on foot in 20 minutes. Ber C1

16 Merrion View Avenue, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4
€750,000, DNG

This midterrace home comes to the market in a sought-after location, convenient to the docklands and the south side of Dublin city. It features a small front yard beyond which is the 81sq m (872sq ft) three-bedroom house. It is in good condition but requires modernisation and energy upgrades. There is a lovely, long back garden with access via a rear lane. Ber G

13 Church Park Drive, Harold’s Cross, Dublin 6W
€550,000, Olivers Estate Agents

This three-bed semi-D comes to the market in walk-in condition. You could certainly live at this address without a car, with cafes and schools close by and Dublin city centre a half-hour away by bus or 15 minutes away by bike. Extending to 81sq m (872sq ft), the features a fresh interior including a modern kitchen, a sunroom dining space and an understairs WC. There is off-street parking to the front (if needed!). Ber D1

45 Annfield Drive, Castleknock, Dublin 15
€425,000, Ray Cooke Auctioneers

This three-bed end-terrace home comes to the market a 20-minute walk from Coolmine train station (with 25-minute services to Dublin Connolly). It is also a short drive from Castleknock village and Blanchardstown Shopping Centre. Extending to 102sq m (1,098sq ft), it has a good sized southwest-facing back garden laid in lawn. Ber B3

Jessica Doyle

Jessica Doyle writes about property for The Irish Times
