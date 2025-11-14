What will €440,000 buy in Italy, the US, Portugal, Greece and Co Clare?

United States: New York

With views from the terrace of Central Park, this New York apartment is in the Excelsior at 303 East 57th Street. Built in the 1960s, there is shiny entrance lobby, 24-hour doorman, fitness centre and roof deck in the 47-storey building. This one-bed apartment has a large living space with a galley kitchen, dining area and livingroom with doors to the balcony. The bedroom is large with space for two double beds. There is an en suite bathroom with a marble bath and a second bathroom with walk-in shower. It’s a rare opportunity to get a pad in the midtown Excelsior, where larger apartments sell for well over €1m.

Price: €438,185 ($505,000)

€438,185 ($505,000) Agent: nextstopny.com

Ireland: Clare

Field House, Newmarket-on-Fergus

Field House in Newmarket-on-Fergus in Co Clare was originally built in 1960 as a two-bedroom cottage. It underwent a full renovation a few years ago and has gone from a neglected property to an A2-rated home. With a floor area of 98sq m (1,055sq ft), inside there is an open-plan kitchen/dining and livingroom. The kitchen is fully fitted and there is a utility room for extra storage. The three bedrooms are doubles and the principal room is en suite. Outside there is a paved patio and lawn area with plenty of parking in the front of the house behind the electric gate. Newmarket-on-Fergus is 13km from Ennis and 8km from Shannon Airport.

Price: €440,000

€440,000 Agent: Sherry Fitzgerald O’Donovan

Pescaglia: Italy

Villa in Gello, Italy

You get a lot of bang for your buck with this historic property in the village of Gello. Set within nearly 2½ hectares (6 acres) of walled gardens, the sale includes the main villa, La Mamma, which is a whopping 570sq m (6,135sq ft) over three floors; a farmer’s residence that is 235sq m (2,530sq ft); and the stables and other outhouses. Everything needs renovating but the villa is habitable to a point. It is located along the old Via Francigena pilgrimage route, so may once have served as a place of rest for travellers on their way to Rome. It is 25 minutes from Lucca and 45 minutes to both Pisa and Florence airports.

Price: €440,000

€440,000 Agent: remax.it

Portugal: Algarve

Townhouse in Moura Golf

Golfers looking for a holiday home may be interested in this two-bedroom town house that is a five-minute walk from the Moura golf course. Set within a gated development, the property has a kitchen and a livingroom with a spiral staircase up to two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a large storage room that could be converted into a third bedroom if required. Outside there is a private terrace with direct access to the shared gardens and pool, as well as a car port at the entrance. The property is a 20-minute walk into Vilamoura marina and beach.

Price: €440,000

€440,000 Agent: oneillsproperty.com

Greece: Porto Heli

Villa in Porto Heli region

With a floor area of 167sq m (1,797sq ft), this villa in the Porto Heli region is on an elevated site with views of the sea and the islands of Dokos and Hydra. Located in a quiet area, the property shares a pool with two other houses.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom villa is surrounded by forest and olive groves and the beach at Petrothalassa is 500m away. The bars and restaurants at Porto Heli are 4km away, so owners can enjoy a peaceful day at the villa and go into town for the nightlife. Athens International Airport is a three-hour drive.