Updated single-storey home in heart of Foxrock village for €450,000

Address : 5 Brighton Lodge, Brighton Road, Foxrock, Dublin 18 Price : €450,000 Agent : Hunters Estate Agent

Given its location and amenities, number 5 Brighton Lodge, which is on the market with Hunters seeking €450,000, is likely to appeal to first-time buyers or downsizers moving from a larger home nearby. The semidetached two-bedroom bungalow in the heart of Foxrock village has an area of 47sq m (500sq ft) and a Ber of D1.

The house is at the front of the development, which was built in the early 1990s, and there is parking to the front. The small estate is well-landscaped with ample visitor parking, an important selling point given the dearth of available parking nearby.

A brick arch spans the entrance and the front door has stained-glass panels and opens on to a hallway that is part panelled and has a centre rose and coving.

To the left of the hall lies a bright, sunny livingroom. It has a large wooden fireplace with pretty tiled inset, a marble hearth and a coal-effect gas fire. One of the most attractive features of this room is a deep bay window, a perfect spot for a dining table and chairs.

Entrance to development

Hallway

Livingroom

Kitchen

The kitchen is through another arch, lit by a roof light from above. There’s metro-style tiling and the owners recently painted all the units – it may be compact but it’s box fresh.

The owners, who are upsizing with a new baby, installed a new bathroom with new undersink units, sanitary ware, a shower and tiling, so this is a home in walk-in condition.

To the rear of the property are two bedrooms. The main bedroom has plenty of storage, with built-in wardrobes, and the other one, which would be perfect as a study, has a door opening into the rear garden.

The garden is small but private with high hedging. It faces southwest so gets good sun throughout the day. An outhouse sits at the end of the garden, adding extra storage for garden furniture or sports equipment.

Main bedroom

Bathroom

Rear of house

It would make an ideal home for a couple or a single person, and the fact that this is a home all on one level should attract interest from downsizers too. Grumps coffee shop is right outside the development and Thomas’s deli and wine shop is just across the road. The Kerb restaurant, another popular spot, is very close by, and the village also has a butcher’s and a pharmacy.

Leopardstown racecourse is around the corner, Foxrock Golf Club, Carrickmines Tennis and Croquet Club and the Westwood fitness centre are all close by. Commuting from the property will be effortless, with the N11 and M50 at hand, and the Luas stations of Carrickmines and Sandyford are within easy reach.