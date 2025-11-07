Four-bed cottage with home bar and nostalgic charm in Adare for €800,000

Address : Bramble Cottage, Curraghbeg, Adare, Co Limerick Price : €800,000 Agent : Savills

Originally constructed in 1958, and extensively renovated and remodelled around the year 2000, Bramble Cottage sits within walking distance of the historic Limerick village of Adare.

Extending to just under 200sq m (2,120sq ft) inside are four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a flexible layout that currently includes a room utilised as a home bar.

With nostalgic cottage charm, a snug with exposed ceiling beams and a wood-burning stove offers a cosy place to sit while the winter rain comes down outside.

With vaulted ceilings, the kitchen and dining area – which lies to the side from its front elevation – is a bright hub of this rural home.

Central to the house is a conservatory that connects the main cottage you see in the photographs to a line of three bedrooms, one of which is en suite, alongside the family bathroom.

The main bedroom lies to the front of the cottage itself and is lit through a bay window as is its dressingroom across the hallway. A spacious bathroom, lies adjacent, and is one of three in the property.

Entertaining was definitely on the list when this house was being remodelled, as off a central conservatory – that connects the original cottage to a bedroom wing – doors open out to a paved terrace that also has access to a rather smart home bar.

There’s also a spot in the southwest-facing garden where the owners host barbecue evenings. With dappled evening light through an old apple tree – currently with an autumnal bounty ready to harvest – there’s lots of mature planting, despite it looking a little forlorn with the onset of winter.

Lying on a 0.24 hectare (0.6-acre) site, the gardens are laid out with lawns, mature hedges and a space where the owners grow their own crops in a polytunnel.

Besides its rural charm with old features such as exposed ceiling beams, brick walls and deep architraves, its location is a real selling point.

Adare is consistently described as one of Ireland’s prettiest villages, adorned with thatched cottages and historic architecture, and blessed with an enviable range of amenities: high-end boutique shops, cafes, craft shops, restaurants and strong tourist appeal.

In terms of amenities, local offerings include walking, fishing, archery and of course golfing – where new owners could be in situ for the 2027 Ryder Cup which will take place in Adare Manor; the historic home of the Earls of Dunraven. Now a five-star hotel, Adare Manor was voted Conde Nast’s number 1 Resort in Europe 2024, and secured a Michelin star this year for its Oak Room restaurant.

Bramble Cottage, which has a D1 Ber rating is for sale through Savills and is seeking €800,000. A search of myhome.ie shows the property is one of three houses on the market currently in the village named the 13th most beautiful in the world this year by Forbes.

Also seeking buyers are a four-bedroom C2-rated 205sq m (2,207sq ft) Tudor-style home in turnkey condition, seeking €850,000 and a smaller four-bed semidetached B3-rated home seeking €675,000.