Charming Chapelizod cottage with woodland views close to the city for €495,000

Address : 75A Martins Row, Chapelizod, Dublin 20 Price : €495,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

When you’re inside the period cottage at 75A Martin’s Row in Chapelizod, which is believed to be more than 200 years old, it feels more like you’re in a rural woodland rather than 15 minutes from Heuston Station in Dublin city.

The extended two-bedroom home, which measures 75sq m (807sq ft), is down a slight incline just off the R109 road that connects it to the city. It has a charming exterior with whitewashed little windows and green door and window frames.

You enter the cottage straight into the spacious living space accentuated by high vaulted ceilings stamped with south-facing roof lights letting in plenty of natural light.

The owner, who has lived here since 2017, had cream panel-effect kitchen units fitted, which provide a cosy farmhouse feel, complemented by wooden countertops. A central island, providing further storage and seating, is anchored by a wooden beam that reaches up to the ceiling and joins to a second beam that travels along the ceiling’s peak.

Kitchen

Living area

Living area

The kitchen flows into the living space centred by the original exposed-brick hearth, home to a wood-burning stove, which climbs all the way to the ceiling. A set of shelves is built into either side of the hearth, with one of the lower ones doubling as a neat desk.

The original inset windows are very cute and have hinged shutters. The period home has an F Ber rating, so new owners may look at upgrading the windows, for example, to improve that.

Main bedroom

Second bedroom

Shower room

Two steps lead down to the bedrooms to the rear of the house. The main bedroom is on the left with built-in wardrobes framing the bed. The room has a glazed door to the back terrace and overlooks mature woodland that border the Liffey, providing gorgeous autumnal views.

The second bedroom, which is a good size, also has a glazed door on to the terrace. A shower room sits between the two bedrooms, colour-drenched in deep green with patterned black-and-white floor tiles and white metro tiles on the walls.

A set of wooden steps leads up to a spacious roof terrace, laid in decking with a built-in corner bench and a garland of fairy lights, where the owners have barbecues during the summer.

Rear terrace

Roof terrace

This home will suit someone who appreciates the aesthetic of a period cottage and is prepared to take on any upkeep it may require over the years. Its dreamy backdrop and roof terrace are also a huge bonus for anyone who wants to enjoy woodland views while being so close to the city centre.

Number 75A Martin’s Row is on the market with Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €495,000.