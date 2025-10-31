What will €50,000 buy in Canada, France, Bulgaria, Italy and Kerry?

Canada: Vancouver Island

Sayward is a small village on the northeast coast of Vancouver Island in British Columbia with a population of approximately 350 people. This apartment, or condo, has one bedroom, a bathroom, diningroom, kitchen, livingroom and storage room set out over 35sq m (380sq ft). The property comes with a designated parking space and access to laundry facilities and extra storage. The area is well known for its natural beauty and activities like kayaking, fishing and hiking.

Stone house in the Dordogne

France: Dordogne

Badefols-d’Ans is one of many tiny villages in the Dordogne area. This hamlet property is in need of a full overhaul, but the character remains intact. There is no heating, plumbing or drainage and the room layout is loosely laid around three floors. There is also an 83sq m (893sq ft) barn beside the house that could provide extra accommodation when renovated, as well as a large walled garden. The village is about two hours’ drive from Bordeaux, and the nearest train station is 20 minutes away at Thenon.

The Old School House in Moyvane

Ireland: Kerry

You would definitely have to be in the market for a full renovation job for this Old School House just outside Moyvane in Co Kerry, which has the potential to become a charming little home. It is on a site of 0.37 acres (0.15 hectares), with water and electricity connections available along the road. As it has been vacant for so long, buyers will be able to apply for the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant which could add up to €50,000 to the pot, with another possible top-up of €20,000 as the building is derelict.

Apartment in Burgas

Bulgaria: Burgas

Built in 2010, the Sunny Day development is a complex on the outskirts of the Sunny Beach resort in Burgas. This one-bed apartment is on the fourth floor and has 58sq m (324sq ft) of living space that includes an open-plan kitchen/living area, bedroom, bathroom and large balcony. The unit comes fully furnished and has management fees of €580 a year. On-site facilities for residents include five outdoor pools, tennis courts, mini golf, sports pitches, restaurant, supermarket and a regular shuttle bus service.

Old townhouse in Abruzzo

Italy: Abruzzo

The hamlet of Navelli in Abruzzo is filled with narrow streets and ancient houses made from local stone. One such house is for sale in the village, and although it could benefit from some modernisation it is perfectly habitable as it is. It has a floor area of 150sq m (1,615sq ft) and comes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a diningroom, kitchen, a cellar and a terrace. Navelli, which is best known for its saffron, is an hour and a half from Rome and 40 minutes from the Adriatic Sea.