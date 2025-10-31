Refurbished three-bed on corner site with parking in the heart of Stoneybatter for €695,000

Address : 43 Kirwan Street, Stoneybatter, Dublin 7 Price : €695,000 Agent : Owen Reilly

Quietly tucked into the enclave that is Stoneybatter – often referred to as to as Dublin’s “hipster quarter” – this interesting three-bedroom house lies at the junction between Kirwan Street and Grangegorman Lower, just a short distance from Technical University Dublin (TUD), Grangegorman.

Extending to 102sq m (1,097sq ft), the corner site gives the benefit of off-street parking behind smart wooden gates but also offers the potential to extend – subject to the necessary planning permissions.

It is home to the fifth generation of a family who have called this house sheltered by tall hedging home and now have placed it on the market through Owen Reilly Estate Agents, seeking €695,000.

Sympathetically refurbished – though the Ber is D2, which new owners will want to address – it has a bright entrance hall with original mouldings and dado rail, off which lies a study and a livingroom. Both rooms have polished floorboards and open fireplaces; a brick surround in the livingroom, while the study – which has built in shelving – has a timber surround.

To the rear is the kitchen (with Bosch and Neff appliances) and a breakfastroom, which is bathed in light thanks to a pitched room and Velux light, and where a sliding door opens to the very private courtyard garden, due to being shielded by high, cut limestone walls. The garden benefits from a southwesterly aspect, so will have sunshine most of the day.

Upstairs sleeping quarters comprise of three bedrooms: two doubles and a good sized single. Of note is the cast-iron fireplace in the main bedroom, which has a walk-in wardrobe, and the free-standing antique bath in the bathroom, which is one of two bathrooms in the period property.

In terms of amenities, a five-minute stroll will have you at the Luas stop in Grangegorman, while the beating heart of Stoneybatter, with a wealth of cafes, bars and artisan shops, is around the corner. Half an hour’s walk will have you in the city centre with access to the Dart and more transport hubs such as Heuston and Connolly stations.

Local schools include four primary options and two secondary schools, along with the recently relocated TUD campus.

Private courtyard garden

Kitchen

Livingroom

Bedroom

The property has off street parking in a private courtyard