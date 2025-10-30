Fine four-bed home in quiet Churchtown cul-de-sac for €1.25m

Address : 13 Churchtown Drive Churchtown Dublin 14 Price : €1,250,000 Agent : DNG Terenure

Located at the end of a tranquil cul-de-sac on Churchtown Road across from the entrance to Milltown Golf Club, this 1940s semidetached home is in great condition with many original features still in place.

The current owners bought the property in 1990 and raised their family here. They built a new extension on the back of the house in 2018, extending the four-bed property to 162sq m (1,743sq ft). It is now for sale through DNG Terenure seeking €1.25 million.

A gravelled driveway has space for up to three cars and the entrance hallway still has the original staircase, and a guest WC. The sittingroom faces directly south and gets so warm the owners rarely need to light the gas inset fire, and attractive built-in shelving flanks both sides of the fireplace. Laminate flooring is laid throughout the ground floor.

The new extension at the back of the house is expansive and airy, with a dining area tucked behind a partition wall and another rarely used fire. A living area, clustered around a bespoke media unit, lies on the right of the extension and the kitchen is on the left.

The custom-made kitchen features long island with enough space to comfortably seat four, and is topped in a creamy white quartz. Appliances include a double Neff oven, a five-ring gas hob and an integrated dishwasher in the island. At the end of the kitchen is a small closet that doubles as a drinks cabinet, and beside it, a bespoke pantry behind fitted doors.

There’s more space available at this level in a covered passage to the left of the kitchen, and beyond it a roomy garage, currently in use as a second kitchen and laundry room. The Ber is D1 and the heating system is gas-fired central heating.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms: the main bedroom faces south, like the livingroom below it and benefits from the sun pouring into it. As well as the main bedroom, the double room behind it also has a capacious wardrobe, the small box room to the front of the house has a decent wardrobe as well, and a bedroom to the rear overlooking the garden has built-in shelving and is being used as a study.

The bathroom is split, as so many houses of this era were, into a WC and separate bathroom – the owners took the bath out and installed a shower. New owners could look at a reshuffle of rooms here, perhaps using the bedroom beside the bathroom and integrating it into a new, family bathroom. It’s a house bursting with potential for all manner or remodels on this floor, with the possibility of going up into the attic as well.

Entrance hallway

Sittingroom

Diningroom

Kitchen

Living area

Main bedroom

Bedroom used as a study

Garden

As keen gardeners, the owners, who are downsizing, leave a garden in immaculate condition for their successors. A raised deck with seating benefits from the southerly aspect, and there are hydrangea, both magenta-pink and white, a climbing passion fruit adorns one of the walls and has seen fit this year to bear fruit, and is still going strong in late October, displaying its uniquely shaped flowers, and some of its fruit.

There’s also a summerhouse with storage at the rear, and a lovely, paved patio outside the new extension.

Noting the turnover of houses in Churchtown Drive, the owners say a young generation is moving in, drawn by the peacefulness of the cul-de-sac, the quick walk of eight minutes to the Luas green-line stop at Milltown, the nearby secondary schools, including Gonzaga and Alexandra College, and the proximity of the golf club.