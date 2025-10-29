Reimagined redbrick filled with light in the heart of the Liberties for €425,000

Address : 58 John Dillon Street, The Liberties, Dublin 8 Price : €425,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

It could be said that architects Boyd Cody took a traditional 1920s redbrick cottage in the Liberties and turned it into an apartment of sorts when they undertook its transformation in 2011. Their clever reimagining drew the former back garden into the footprint of the house, creating an interior that feels part indoors, part outdoors. New materials were introduced, such as the terrazzo floors and black Formica finishes that successfully create the illusion of an open-air setting.

The current owner, herself an architect, bought the property a year later. She was already familiar with the work of Peter Boyd and Oran O’Siochain, the architects behind the project, and their involvement reassured her before she made the purchase.

“The house was so exquisitely detailed that it was hard to resist. The doors are frameless so when they are folded back you have a continuous space along the back of the house and with the addition of the mirrors, the rooms feel much deeper than they actually are.”

The layout is simple but very effective. Two bedrooms and a livingroom occupy the front of the house, while the kitchen and bathroom run along the back. A long roof light traces the line where house and garden once met, pulling daylight through the centre of the plan and framing unexpected city views.

“It’s another delight of living there,” says the owner, “as you come under the skylight you can see the spire of St Patrick’s Cathedral.”

The redesign also reoriented how the house meets the street. The original front door was removed and bricked up, with a new side entrance created. Inside, there are terrazzo floors through the rear of the home, while oak boards warm the front rooms.

The 46sq m (495sq ft) layout feels larger than its measurements suggest, thanks to the interplay of materials and light. The rooflights flood the space with daylight, while mirrors extend sightlines and heighten the illusion of depth.

The former backyard is now home to the galley kitchen with its sleek, high-gloss units and a stainless-steel sink. The dining area has banquette seating and the bathroom, also finished in terrazzo and black Formica, sits beneath a glass roof.

Each room is divided by bespoke satin-anodised aluminium doors and screens that fold away to create fluidity between spaces. The main bedroom includes built-in storage, while a second bedroom can be used as a study or guest room.

The home’s location, just off Francis Street, means it is well suited to a city bike-based lifestyle, as was the owner’s experience. It is within walking distance of the Liberties’ growing network of galleries, antique shops and cafes. St Patrick’s Park, Grafton Street and St Stephen’s Green are all within easy reach, along with both Luas lines and a number of Dublin Bikes stations.

The house, with a C1 energy rating, is now on the market through Sherry FitzGerald with a guide price of €425,000.

For the owner, parting with such a distinctive space won’t be easy. “I’m reluctant to sell it but it’s time to let it go. I hope whoever buys it will really appreciate the value of the property and its design.”