Former fisherman’s cottage next to the Forty Foot in Sandycove for €2.5m

Address : Windward, Sandycove Point, Sandycove, Co Dublin Price : €2,500,000 Agent : Tom O'Higgins

View this property on MyHome.ie

Picture the scene: you’re sitting in your front garden, sipping a coffee and enjoying the views over Dublin Bay, when Matt Damon strolls by, SuperValu shopping bag in hand, on his way to the Forty Foot. This would not have been an unusual sight for Michael Buckley, the owner of Windward, a three-bedroom period home on Sandycove Point, just yards from the famous Forty Foot bathing spot and a few doors down from the James Joyce Martello tower and museum.

As the retired co-owner of Buckley’s furniture auctioneers on nearby Sandycove Road, Buckley is almost as famous around here as the Hollywood star who stayed in the area during lockdown. Buckley Galleries closed in 2019; now Buckley and his wife, Joan, are selling the seaside home, which they and their family have lived in for 43 years.

Built in the 1870s, Windward was originally a fisherman’s cottage. When Buckley bought it in 1982, he extended the back of the house, creating a split-level extension that comprises a mezzanine lounge and two double bedrooms upstairs, and a kitchen/breakfastroom/family room downstairs. The family room has a double-height ceiling and is overlooked by the mezzanine, with fully glazed rear wall and ceiling, bringing in lots of southerly light.

Windward measures 183 sq m (1,970 sq ft) and has a Ber rating of D1. It is for sale through Tom O’Higgins Estate Agent with an asking price of €2.5 million.

Windward has a double-fronted facade with a bay window on each side of the front door. To the right of the entrance hallway is the principal bedroom suite with fitted shelving and a bench under the bay window. The bedroom also has a large sash window looking out to a small courtyard to the side of the house.

At the end of the hallway is the landing, with steps going up to the mezzanine level, and steps down to the garden level. To the left of the landing is the diningroom, which looks out over the back garden and has a feature fireplace. An open archway leads into a fine livingroom, also with a feature fireplace, and with fitted shelving on either side, neatly curved at each end. The bay window has uninterrupted views out to Dublin Bay and Howth Head.

To the right of the landing is a fully tiled family bathroom that features a bath.

The mezzanine is where the Buckleys spend a lot of their time, as it is bathed in light for much of the day, and has a commanding position in the house. A balcony rail overlooks the familyroom downstairs, and a vaulted ceiling clad in timber gives off a suitably nautical air. Bedroom two on this level is a bright double, with a corner window and high ceiling with exposed beams. Bedroom three is in use as a home office. There’s also a hot press and spacious storage cupboard.

Another big light source is the double-height, east-facing picture window as you descend the stairs to the garden level. On this level is a well-fitted kitchen with fitted cupboards and integrated appliances, and a counter separating it from the adjoining breakfastroom area. The family area has a bright, tiled floor and a fireplace with gas inset. Also at this level is a utility room with a small WC to the back, and a large basement, accessed from the back garden for additional storage and even a wine cellar.

Sandycove Point is home to the James Joyce Martello tower, the Forty Foot and Sandycove Beach

Main bedroom

Landing

Diningroom

Livingroom

Bay window in livingroom

Mezzanine

Second bedroom

Kitchen

Family room

Rear garden

Windward is just a few yards from the Forty Foot bathing place

The back garden is a sheltered, south-facing haven, filled with mature planting and with a lawn and patio. There’s rear pedestrian access to Sandycove Avenue North, and there’s potential here to create off-street parking or to develop further, subject to planning permission.

For new owners of Windward, the potential is there to reimagine the space and create a new contemporary extension to complement the original period property.

Windward is a short stroll from the vibrant village of Glasthule, and a slightly longer stroll from the picturesque town of Dalkey. It’s close to bus routes on Sandycove Road, and the Sandycove and Glenageary Dart stations. Schools in the area include Castle Park School, Harold National School and Loreto Dalkey.