Look inside: Edwardian home once owned by former taoiseach at Herbert Park for €4m

Address : 20 Herbert Park, Donnybrook, Dublin 4 Price : €4,000,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

At the Donnybrook end of Herbert Park, houses of the calibre of number 20 don’t appear on the market very often. Not only is this six-bedroom semidetached home full of original features, it comes with a stellar historical pedigree as the former home of John A Costello, who served as taoiseach from 1948 to 1951 and from 1954 to 1957.

Costello is best known for repealing the External Relations Act and declaring Ireland a republic in 1949, severing its ties to the Commonwealth.

The sense of history is palpable in this fine Edwardian home built by G&T Crampton in 1914 and bought by Costello, then a barrister, in 1919. Very much the “unexpected and reluctant taoiseach” as the author Brian Farrell would later describe him in an article following his death in 1976, he came to head the first interparty government only because the obvious candidate, Richard Mulcahy, was unacceptable to Seán MacBride, leader of Clann na Poblachta.

It has been written that Costello’s mind may have been concentrated on the move to declare Ireland a republic during a trip to Canada, where a replica of the Roaring Meg cannon was placed in front of him at a dinner hosted by the Canadian governor general, Lord Harold Alexander.

While he was away, an article in the Sunday Independent hinted that the repeal of the Act was imminent. He confirmed the story on his return.

Costello also served as attorney general and lived at 20 Herbert Park with his family until his death in 1976. The current owner subsequently bought the house and has retained its original features, so it presents in a traditional manner, retaining an old-world grace and charm that keeps its history and character intact. Now downsizing, the owner says he has loved living here, and often entertained in the generous reception rooms.

Entrance hallway

Diningroom

Drawingroom

French door in drawingroom leading to garden

Set back from the road behind cast-iron railings, there is off-street parking to the front of number 20 Herbert Park, with well-stocked borders and mature planting.

Set out over three floors, with an area totalling 308sq m (3,315 sq ft), the property is Ber-exempt. The original front door opens first on to a lobby that leads to a gracious hallway with an impressive red marble fireplace. There’s a guest WC and the stairs that lead to the floors above are lit by two lovely stained-glass windows.

A fine study that could also double as a small den lies to the front of the house, along with the green diningroom that retains all of its original features, including a ceiling rose, cornicing, a bay window and a lovely Arts and Craft-style wooden fireplace with pretty tiles and a brass hood.

Kitchen

Sittingroom

To the rear of the house lies the spacious drawingroom, with fine original windows overlooking the garden, and a door opening on to it. There’s an arched alcove and a handsome red marble fireplace with limestone inset and green tiling.

The kitchen is beside it, and has plenty of maple units, original red quarry floor tiles and recessed spot lights. It’s a sunny bright room that was created by knocking the original scullery and pantry into one room and extending it. Beyond it lies a sittingroom.

The garden outside is pretty with a well-tended rose bed, stocks of white hydrangea and established shrubs and planting. South-facing, it gets the sun all day, and there’s a separate garage where the family kept laundry appliances and an extra freezer, as well as garden paraphernalia.

Stairs lit by stained glass windows

Main bedroom with bay window

Bedroom

The main bedroom is on the first floor, it has the same bay window as the diningroom below and a lovely aspect over Herbert Park. A dressingroom with built-in wardrobes and a large en suite bathroom were added by taking the space from another bedroom beside it (the house had eight originally). It’s a lovely room with two arched alcoves that add considerably to its charm.

All the bedrooms are well-proportioned, and the two on this floor have lovely wallpaper, built-in wardrobes and the room overlooking the garden has a white cast-iron fireplace.

Rear of house and garden

Back garden

Also on this floor is a renovated bathroom and a separate WC on a half-return. The final floor has three more bedrooms, all large doubles, featuring sloped eaves in the ceiling and there is a large bathroom on this floor, plus access to the attic.

On the market with Sherry FitzGerald seeking €4 million, number 20 Herbert Park is a listed property conveniently located between Donnybrook and Ballsbridge.

It benefits from 34 acres of parkland on the doorstep, ensuring any family should be extremely happy to live here, just as the previous owners were during their almost-50-year tenure.