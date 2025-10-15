Rathfarnham two-bed apartment with patio and parking for €425,000

Address : 61 Ely Woods, Owendoher Lodge, Ballyboden Road, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16 Price : €425,000 Agent : DNG

Ely Woods at Owendoher Lodge in Rathfarnham is a mature development of two- and three-bedroom apartments and duplexes that are set out over eight small blocks. The apartments at the Dublin 16 scheme are always sought after by downsizers for two reasons: they are on the ground floor and they have their own door.

Estate agent Dan Steen of DNG has sold a few of these units to downsizers and notes that this cohort likes the idea of moving into an apartment that is not in “some big, anonymous development with long corridors and lifts”. Ely Woods has a strong sense of community, with most homes inhabited by owner-occupiers.

Number 61, a two-bedroom property, has just come on to the market through DNG with an asking price of €425,000. It has all the advantages mentioned above with the added bonus of having undergone a full renovation in 2023 that included the installation of new windows and doors.

With a floor area of 63sq m (678sq ft), the apartment has a good flow with a layout that allows for living areas at the front and bedrooms at the back. The room proportions are good, so the move should not feel like too much of a compromise for those coming from larger homes.

There is a gate at the front with a little private garden that is paved and big enough for a table and chairs. The front door opens straight into the open-plan living/diningroom. The livingroom has built-in storage around a fireplace with electric fire insert. There are double doors to the front terrace and space for a decent-sized dining table at the other side of the room.

An alcove opens into the kitchen, which has a range of wall and floor units with a quartz-style worktop and integrated appliances that include a dishwasher, washer-dryer, fridge-freezer and ceramic hob and electric oven.

The two bedrooms are at the back of the apartment, with the main room having an en-suite bathroom and there is a second bathroom beside this.

The other thing downsizers will enjoy is that they can park their car right outside the front door, with extra parking available for visitors. There is also a large communal garden, which could come in handy for visiting grandchildren.

The apartment comes with a C3 Ber rating and is heated using gas-fired central heating. Residents at Ely Woods pay an annual fee of about €1,096 for management fees at the well-kept development.

It is just off Ballyboden Road, with Rosemount, Rathfarnham and Nutgrove shopping centres a short drive away. The 15B and 74 bus route passes by the development and Buglers Bar is directly across the road for an easy night out.