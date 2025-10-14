What can we do about noisy, heavy doors in our apartment building?

'Is this an issue we could ask our owner’s management company to address?' Photograph: iStock

My partner and I recently purchased and moved into a new apartment building in south Dublin. The apartment is really nice and we don’t have any issues with it. The problem is outside, where the hallways all seem to echo.

To make matters worse, all the doors shut very loudly. People don’t slam them, but they just close very loudly and with the hallway echo, it can be very noisy. This is especially frustrating during the night when neighbours are coming in or going out. It can keep us awake or even wake us up.

Is this an issue we could ask our owner’s management company (OMC) to address? Or, as these are new apartments, is it something the OMC could ask the developer to fix?

Any issue relating to the common areas of your OMC can be brought to its attention. The OMC can then revert to the development company if necessary.

The OMC may already be aware of the matter if it is of nuisance to other owners, but don’t assume they have been told by someone else.

Firstly, the arm on each door closer should be inspected to ensure the settings on the self-closer are appropriate. If set too weak, the door will not close and if set too firmly, it will bang shut. All doors need to self-close so that the compartmentation of the area is preserved to mitigate the passage of smoke and fire.

Another indicator that a door is slamming is the absence of an adequate smoke seal on a door. It is more common for older doors to have aged, degraded seals due to repeated use and/or environmental factors, thus reducing performance.

The smoke seal prevents toxic fumes travelling through gaps in the door. If no impartial audit of the common areas has been provided, it would be sensible to arrange for an inspection.

The OMC may consider placing rugs in the hallways or carpeting them to provide a potential or partial solution to the noise/echoing issue. But installing one or other of them can introduce an array of issues. Floor coverings could have insurance implications (rugs pose a trip and slip issue) and maintenance costs, while they must also comply with fire-safety classifications. Additionally, their installation must comply with regulations, such as using carpet nosings (protective strips or edgings on steps which are designed to help prevent slips or falls).

[ What should we look for when choosing an estate agent to sell our home?Opens in new window ]

Let us not pretend that new builds are flawless. However, at the moment there is no requirement for a full independent inspection of all new residential developments, nor does there appear to be an appetite to introduce such a requirement.

A chartered building surveyor can be retained by your OMC to provide it with a survey of the common areas and identify compliance with part B (fire) and part E (sound insulation) of the Building Regulations 2014 and the associated technical guidance documents.

In the interest of efficiencies – and cost savings – arrange for a Building Investment Fund report along with a reinstatement valuation from the same surveyor if these have not been carried out already.

Ensure that all members are provided with the full documentation following the inspection. Early detection and dissemination of this information will influence the success of the development in years to come. Clear communication and transparency are staples in fostering a healthy relationship among members.

Paul Huberman is a chartered property and facilities manager and a fellow of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland

Do you have a query? Email propertyquestions@irishtimes.com

This column is a readers’ service. The content of the Property Clinic is provided for general information only. It is not intended as advice on which readers should rely. Professional or specialist advice should be obtained before persons take or refrain from any action on the basis of the content. The Irish Times and it contributors will not be liable for any loss or damage arising from reliance on any content