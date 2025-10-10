What will €395,000 buy in South Africa, Scotland, Italy, France and Co Mayo?

South Africa: Johannesburg

Situated in Gauteng in Johannesburg, this six-bedroom villa comes with an outdoor swimming pool and a separate two-bedroom cottage. In the main house the reception rooms all flow into one another and spill out on to the wraparound balcony. Three of the six bedrooms are en suite and the lower level in the house is given over to pure entertainment with a bar, wine cellar and gym. There is also a covered patio with built-in braai (a South African barbecue) that overlooks the pool, and staff accommodation.

Price: €395,980

Agent: johndwood.co.uk

A cottage in the Scottish Highlands

Scotland: Fort William

With views out over Loch Linnhe, this detached cottage close to the centre of Fort William in the Scottish Highlands has recently been modernised. With 109sq m (1,173sq ft) of floor space the cottage has a kitchen/diningroom with doors out to a patio and a livingroom with an open fire. The principal bedroom is on the ground floor with an en suite large enough for a free-standing bath and separate shower. There is a second bedroom and another large bathroom on the first floor with great views of the lake.

Price: €395,338 (£345,000)

Agent: macphee.co.uk

A cottage in Foxford, Co Mayo

Ireland: Mayo

This B2-rated architecturally designed property in Foxford, Co Mayo, sits on three acres of landscaped grounds that include stone sculptures, handmade paths and mature trees, with a cedar-clad patio outside the kitchen that has its own fire. The interiors include church-salvaged timber beams, pews and stained glass. The accommodation consists of an open-plan living/diningroom, utility, bedroom and bathroom. The windows are triple-glazed, the heating is air-to-water and there is a ventilation system installed.

Price: €395,000

Agent: DNG Michael Boland

A Tuscan-style house in Italy

Italy: Volterra

Located 10km from Volterra and 75 minutes from Pisa airport, this two-bedroom semidetached house is part of a borgo, or hamlet, that dates back to the Middle Ages when it was a castle. This Tuscan-style property is set out over 165sq m (1,776sq ft) and has a livingroom, diningroom, kitchen and storage room on the ground floor. Upstairs there are two bedrooms (one en suite) and bathroom, as well as a mezzanine area. It comes with a private garden as well as access to the communal gardens and swimming pool.

Price: €395,000

Agent: casatravella.com

A house in the Lot Valley in France

France: Lot Valley

If rustic charm is your vibe, this old stone property in the picturesque village of Puy l’Eveque in the Lot Valley may be of interest. The main house of this Midi-Pyrénées region property is 188sq m (2,025sq ft) and set out over two levels with a kitchen, livingroom, mezzanine, two bedrooms, two shower rooms, two toilets, a laundry room and a cellar. The walls are exposed stone and there are timber beams in the rooms, with the original hearth in the livingroom and an old bread oven in the kitchen. There is also a small gîte on the site and indoor and outdoor swimming pools.

Price: €395,000

Agent: charles-loftie-immo.com