Renovated family four-bed in Glenageary for €1.25m

Address : 21, Villarea Park, Glenageary, Co Dublin Price : €1,250,000 Agent : Lisney Sotheby's International Realty

Villarea Park, off Adelaide Road in Glenageary, is a well-located and tranquil road within a short stroll of Glasthule village in one direction and the Dart station in the other. And number 21, which has now come for sale seeking €1.25 million through Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty, is a superb four-bed family home with a great mix of living accommodation, all of which is in walk-in condition.

Set back from the road with attractive planting in the front garden, the facade of this semidetached house is finished in a warm shade of cream. The property had been already been completely renovated when the current owners bought it three years ago, but they have continued to refresh and redecorate it since. And while they are now selling up and relocating to be closer to family members, they say they have loved living here. The house’s location, layout, its light-filled interior, and its garden are just some of the things that they say have made their time here a very happy one.

Many of this 1930s house’s original features have been retained as part of its modern makeover. The front door still opens in to a small entrance hallway while a pair of interconnected reception still take pride of place. The sittingroom to the front of the house makes the most of its southerly aspect, and features a handsome bay window and a pretty pink marble fireplace. The owners left the opening between the rooms as they found it as the flow between the two rooms suited their needs. The floor is a herringbone oak and the livingroom to the rear has French doors that open out on to the garden.

On the left of the hall is a room that could be many things: a home office, a den or a playroom. Tiled in porcelain and illuminated by a large roof light, it has served as a guest suite on many occasions thanks to the shower room behind it, which is also brightly lit.

The approach to the kitchen, dining and living area at the back of the house is lined with a number of floor-to-ceiling presses. This bank of high-gloss units contains a fridge freezer and another large fridge. The kitchen consists of a single run of units along one wall, with the upper units clad in a birch plywood with steel edging. The appliances here include a Neff five-ring gas hob, two ovens and a warming drawer. The island and countertops are polished granite, while the island is clad in the same cool birch plywood.

There are three bedrooms on the first floor, two good-sized doubles and a smaller box room, along with a renovated family bathroom. The main bedroom has a lovely box-bay window to match the one in sittingroom below. The bedroom itself features lovely built-in cream wardrobes with curved edges, adding a classic design touch to the room.

The attic has been converted into a fine space, large enough to work comfortably in and well lit by two protruding bays built into the eaves, one of which has a built-in desk.

While the rear garden was quite overgrown when the current owners moved in, they have worked to restore it to its former glory. One of them describes the process as a form of horticultural archaeology, as all kinds of beautiful plants and trees were discovered, including a fig tree that finally produced fruit this year. Their efforts also saw the restoration of a purple smoke tree, a flowering dogwood and a maple acer.

Close enough to the Forty Foot for a daily dip in the sea, number 21 Villarea Park, which has a D1 Ber rating, benefits greatly from its proximity to the villages of Glasthule and Sandycove and the town of Dún Laoghaire.