Our adult children need somewhere to live. Should we build a room for them in our garden?

Hi there, I’m hoping you can give me some advice on whether putting an extension on our current house or adding a room in the garden makes more sense. Our three kids are getting older, and we would like to have a second livingroom space for our family. I’ve seen in the news that it may be easier to build an additional room in our garden. I’m wondering about the pros and cons of adding that type of small build versus extending off our current kitchen space. Any thoughts would be greatly appreciated.

From talking to colleagues, I know this is a question many chartered building surveyors and architects are being asked right now, and the sense is it is going to become a bigger question for many over the next few years.

One needs to consider the matter in the context of one’s own particular set of circumstances, so the answer will vary from person to person and depend on a number of variable factors including cost, the size of garden/ space available, the desired/ intended use, lifespan/ longevity and of course compliance with legislation and building regulations.

Firstly, as regards to costs, more often than not, adding an additional room in the garden is likely to prove much more cost-effective, as it is a standalone structure and can be provided without any interference or disruption to the main house. In general, it can also be manufactured off-site and thus the construction time is much shorter. All of these factors, including increased competition among suppliers, contribute to reduced costs.

The second issue to consider is the size of the garden and the space available. If the space is limited, it can be difficult to fit in an additional room without spoiling the remainder of the garden. The corollary of this of course is that if you have a large garden, there is scope for separation or space between the house, and the additional room and this can be a good thing, particularly from a privacy/ noise point of view.

The next issue, and possibly the most important issue to consider is the desired or intended use. You need to consider if the room is to be integral to the house with continual use or whether it is a separate, independent use such as a home office/ study or den, which in many ways is best separated from the normal household use and may be better suited to a standalone room.

The other issue to consider is the “elephant in the room” and the whole question of planning and building regulation compliance. Lest there be any doubt, there are currently no planning exemptions for habitable rooms or separate stand-alone buildings in domestic gardens.

Clearly there is scope for obtaining planning permission in advance, but all of this takes time and generates costs. There is also a real risk of being refused planning permission, as despite the benefits of the additional rooms, planning authorities are slow to grant permission for a second habitable unit in a private domestic garden.

In this respect, it must be remembered that the majority of additional rooms are technically described as stores which are generally restricted to just under 25sq m (269sq ft) so that they can be classed as exempted development in the same way as a garage or external shed.

It must be noted that the exemptions only apply to the portion of the garden to the side or rear of a house, and this is on the presumption that there are no other sheds or garages on the site.

Finally, there is also the question of lifespan/ longevity. Many garden rooms are lightweight or portable type structures, and these are likely to have a shorter life expectancy than say a solid block-built extension to the side or rear of the dwelling house.

You will need to consider all of the above when determining whether or not to add a room in the garden or to put on an extension to a house. However, I would suggest that in general, if you are thinking long term, you are likely to be better off building an extension to the main house.

That said, if the aim of the extra room is to meet a particular need at a stage in life, then there is a lot to be said for the convenience of an additional standalone garden room. For example, I know of several situations where parents are using them as home offices by day while their children are using them as dens/ TV rooms in the evenings.

They can also generally be provided at a lower cost and whilst they come with some restrictions, can be constructed in such a way as to meet your specific needs and to enhance the garden/ site. Ultimately, they will add to your quality of life while also adding value to your property.

Hopefully, the above will be of assistance to you, however when it comes to making an important decision of this nature, it would be beneficial to consult your local building surveyor. They will be able to properly analyse your requirements and to assist you in making the most appropriate decision to suit your own house/ site and particular circumstances.

Val O’Brien is a chartered building surveyor and member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland.

