Five large fixer-uppers on detached sites outside Bray to auction online from €395,000

Finding a spacious house in turnkey condition at good value can be a big ask for house-hunters, which is why many people looking for new homes would not rule out a fixer-upper.

Picking up a house in need of refurbishment at the right price can have huge benefits for resourceful owners, and the arrival of no less than five large fixer-uppers for auction in a much sought-after residential location on the border between south Co Dublin and Wicklow will certainly pique interest.

Agent Hooke & MacDonald is bringing this handful of generously proportioned detached properties on to the market, ranging in size from 242sq m (2,600sq ft) to 390sq m (4,198sq ft), each sitting on its own substantial private gardens measuring an average of half an acre.

The properties sit along a stretch of Old Connaught Avenue near Bray, Co Wicklow, within easy reach of the M11 and M50 motorways, and on the doorstep of Wicklow’s great outdoors.

The guide prices for these large homes, which are being sold individually via online auction, are very attractive, from €395,000 to €650,000. However, all are in need of substantial refurbishment, so you will want to have plenty of cash in reserve to bring these houses up to luxury standards.

It could certainly be worth the outlay, as you will have a very substantial family home in a fine location – with the added satisfaction that you will have put your own stamp on the property.

The first of these homes is Thornfield House, a six-bedroom detached house measuring 268sq m (2,874 sq.ft) on 0.548 acres.

Aerial view of five detached properties on Old Connaught Avenue, Bray, Co Wicklow

It’s laid out in a flexible blend of two-storey and single storey elements, including a sunroom, study and playroom, making it ideal for family life and working from home. Adjoining the main house is Thornfield Cottage, a single-storey, one-bedroom bungalow measuring 49sq m (527sq ft) with its own front door. A large private garden at front and back has a southwesterly aspect and is bordered by mature trees.

The guide price for the entire property is €650,000.

Villa Lisa sits on 0.573 acres with extensive private gardens

Villa Lisa is a two-storey detached four-bedroom, built around 1977, and measuring a generous 390sq m (4,198sq ft). The current layout of the house comprised spacious kitchen, living and diningrooms, playroom, guest wc and four large bedrooms, two of which are en suite.

This property would suit buyers with a bit of imagination and flair who would look forward to doing a full-scale refurbishment to their own design and vision, using the existing footprint as a blank canvas. The house sits on 0.573 acres with extensive private gardens. It’s guiding at €395,000.

Claddagh on a 0.55-acre site surrounded by mature trees and hedging

Claddagh is a five-bedroom detached bungalow, built around 1977, and measuring approximately 242sq m (2,605sq ft). The house comprises of a large kitchen, sunroom, combined living/diningroom, study, playroom and five good-sized bedrooms, all laid out across one storey, and on a 0.55-acre site surrounded by mature trees and hedging.

Buyers doing a full refurbishment also have the choice of doing up the attic/loft area as extra living space. The guide price for this property is €600,000.

An Ghrianan has additional potential for buyers to convert the attic/loft space

An Ghrianán is a five-bedroom detached dormer home measuring 246sq m (2,680sq ft) on 0.42 acres of private gardens bordered by mature hedging and trees. Built around 1972, its layout comprises spacious kitchen, light-filled diningroom/conservatory, large livingroom, family room, playroom, utility room, guest wc, family bathroom, study and five generously-proportioned bedrooms.

There’s additional potential to convert the attic/loft space. The guide price for An Ghrianán is €575,000.

The final property is Teach Donn, a six-bedroom detached dormer home measuring 249sq m (2,680sq ft) on 0.42 acres. The layout of this house, built around 1972, is well balanced, with a large kitchen/living area, sunroom, playroom, utility room, family bathroom and six generously sized bedrooms, with additional attic/loft storage. It is guiding for €550,000.

All five properties are on sale individually by auction through Hooke & MacDonald. The online auction, on the Offr platform, takes place on Wednesday, November 5th. The houses can be viewed by appointment.