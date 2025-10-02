Bespoke scheme of four new homes in Cabinteely priced from €1.2m

Each of the new houses in Shanganagh Vale, Cabinteely, has a striking, angular roof design that gives it a visual flair from the outside, and allows for high, vaulted ceilings in two of the upstairs bedrooms.

Address : Shanganagh Vale, Cabinteely, Dublin 18 Price : €1,200,000 Agent : Savills New Homes

Savills New Homes is launching a bespoke scheme of four detached houses in Shanganagh Vale in Cabinteely, Dublin 18. Given their location in this sought-after suburb, interest in this quartet of high-spec, spacious four-bedroomed homes is likely to be high.

The houses, which have been developed by Donode Building, occupy an infill site just off the N11, in a quiet, well-established neighbourhood of mostly flat-roofed single-storey deluxe homes. These new homes have the advantage of being fully detached, and because of the low density of the site, they are two storeys, making for wider living spaces and enhanced ceiling heights. Each house has a striking, angular roof design that gives it a visual flair from the outside, and allows for high, vaulted ceilings in two of the upstairs bedrooms.

The houses are built using timber-frame construction, with an attractive brick-and-render finish on their facades. Inside, they have been designed to be stylish and functional, with lots of glazing to bring in light, and a large open-plan kitchen/dining/family area leading out to a private patio and back garden surrounded by block walls. There are private gardens to the front of each home with parking for two cars.

In terms of their sustainability, the houses come with an A3 Ber rating thanks to the provision of a range of energy-efficient features. Each home comes fitted with a Samsung air-to-water heat pump, with thermostatically controlled underfloor heating throughout. The walls, floors and ceilings are well insulated to reduce heat loss and keep running costs to a minimum. The windows and external doors are high-performance, low-maintenance alu-clad by Rationel.

The Shanganagh Vale houses measure 174sq m (1,873sq ft), and are on sale through Savills New Homes starting at €1.2 million.

Luxurious light-oak flooring runs throughout the downstairs rooms. To the left of the hallway is the livingroom with triple-aspect full-height windows giving views out to the Wicklow Mountains.

To the right of the hallway is a cosy study/home office, with wall panelling painted in a rich racing green. There’s also a guest WC and understairs storage. The open-plan kitchen/dining/family room features a bespoke kitchen by FitzGerald Kitchens, with solid quartz worktops and splashbacks, and downdraft extractor fans. High-quality Bosch integrated appliances are included with the sale, and there is a separate, spacious utility room fitted with a Bosch washing machine and dryer.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms, three of them with fitted wardrobes. The main bedroom to the back has an en suite shower room, and there’s also a main bathroom, fully tiled with a free-standing bath. Bedrooms two and four have the added attraction of high-vaulted ceilings, making them feel airy, and all bedrooms have views out to the Wicklow Mountains from the front, and Killiney and Dalkey hills from the back.

Entrance hall

Livingroom

Kitchen/dining/family room

Kitchen/dining/family room

Kitchen/dining/family room

Main bedroom

Bedroom

Bedroom

Bathroom

Bathroom

Back garden

Shanganagh Vale is tucked away off the N11, close to Cabinteely Village, and with quick access to the M50 motorway, the Luas green-line stops at Brides Glen, Cherrywood and Carrickmines. The area is also served by a number of Dublin Bus routes. The houses here sit right beside the vast expanse of Kilbogget Park, with walking, running and cycling paths, playgrounds, playing fields and several sports clubs, including Cabinteely FC and Seapoint Rugby Club.

Schools in the area include St Laurence College, St Colmcille Junior National School, St John’s NS Ballybrack, Our Lady of Good Counsel NS, Cabinteely Community School and St Brigid’s Girls’ School.