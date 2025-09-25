Three-beds with sea view and two-bed homes at Hawks Bay in Wicklow, from €430,000

A selection of two and three bedroom homes are now on sale

Address : Hawks Bay, Wicklow Town, Co Wicklow Price : €430,000 Agent : Savills New Homes

Hawks Bay, just outside the picturesque town of Wicklow and convenient to attractions such as Brittas Bay, Greystones, Delgany and Powerscourt Waterfall, is a development by Durkan, which also constructed nearby Fairfield in Greystones and Vartry Wood in Ashford.

The development, selling through Savills, comprises a mix of thoughtfully designed two- and three-bedroom family homes. Its prime location beside the sea, with Wicklow train station 2.5km away, allows for coastal living within an easy commute to the capital and southwards to Rosslare Europort in Co Wexford. It is also close to the Wicklow Mountains and the M11 artery, with the M50 a 30-minute drive northwards.

Launched last year, the development will have 140 units when complete and the latest tranche of houses is now for sale: it includes a mix of two-bed mid- and end-terrace houses, priced from €430,00, and three-bed semidetached homes, priced from €565,000.

Handcrafted kitchens by Fitzgerald Kitchens

Interiors have a high quality fit-out

The three-bed semidetached homes form the premium Sea View Collection, which have south-facing aspects and unobstructed views of the sea.

In terms of size: two-bed midterrace units measure 87sq m (938sq ft), three-bed midterrace units start from 91sq m (980sq ft) and three-bed semidetached houses extend to 112sq m (1,205sq ft).

The property’s exteriors have quality brick and render finishes, while the Ber of A2 is achieved with UVPC double-glazed windows, high levels of wall, floor and ceiling insulation and energy-saving LED lighting, heat pumps and mechanical ventilation systems.

The fitted kitchens are by local company Fitzgerald Kitchens and feature fully integrated appliances, while the bathrooms have pressurised water supply and top-of-the-range sanitary ware. A benefit for families is that each home comes with a separate utility room, allowing the living and dining areas to be clutter-free.

Three bedroom semi-detached homes

The premium collection have sea views

With landscaped front and back gardens, some homes come with paved driveways, depending on the house type.

Local amenities include a wealth of schools – both primary and secondary – while the area is served by rugby, GAA, golf, sailing and tennis amenities.

With the Wicklow Mountains as a backdrop, hiking enthusiasts will enjoy some of the best walks on the east coast, while the walk at Ballygannon Wood, in the Clara Vale, is part of the second largest oak forest in the country. Closer to home, the walk at Devil’s Glen is stunning and interspersed with sculptures, many of which are made from native trees.