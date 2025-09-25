Three- and four-bed homes qualify for first-time-buyer schemes in Athy, from €390,000

Address : Stradowe Meadows, Athy, Co Kildare Price : €390,000 Agent : Savills

View this property on MyHome.ie

A total of 22 new homes have been released to the market as part of the first phase at Cairn Homes’ Stradowe Meadows development in Athy, Co Kildare.

The development is just a 15-minute walk or three-minute drive from Athy town centre. Athy is within a 30-minute drive of Carlow town, Kildare town and Portlaoise, while the local train station provides almost-hourly services to Heuston Station in Dublin, with journey times of about 50 minutes.

There are also plenty of amenities in the heritage town of Athy, including shops, pubs, cafes, restaurants and a library, as well as a walkway along the river Barrow, Burtown House and Gardens and Kilkea Castle golf course.

A mix of three- and four-bed houses is currently available including: three-bed midterrace houses extending to 117sq m (1,259sq ft), priced from €390,000; three-bed end-terrace houses extending to 116sq m (1,249sq ft), priced from €410,000; three-bed semidetached houses extending to 114sq m (1,227sq ft) from €425,000; and four-bed semidetached houses extending to 129sq m (1,389 sq m), priced from €450,000.

Sittingroom

Kitchen/living/diningroom in four-bed semidetached house

Living area in four-bed semidetached house

The homes within this Cairn development were designed with light and storage in mind and feature high ceilings and large windows. The kitchen/diningrooms were designed as open-plan spaces conducive to entertaining and daily life, with large, glazed patio doors opening to the back garden. Kitchens come fully fitted with sleek light-grey units, quartz countertops and integrated appliances.

The properties have separate utility rooms to keep whirring sounds out of the living spaces, and each of the double bedrooms have built-in Shaker style wardrobes so someone can move in and start organising things straight away. Bathrooms and en suites come fitted with sanitary ware and tiling to wet areas.

As with all newly built homes, Stradowe Meadows properties are energy-efficient with an A2 Ber rating, and include a heat pump with zone controls.

Double bedroom

A different double bedroom

Back garden

The three-bed mid- and end-terrace units feature a sittingroom to the front of the ground floor with a kitchen/diningroom to the rear, and with a guest loo and utility room. Upstairs, the main bedroom features a dressing area and en suite, as well as a second double bedroom, a single bedroom and the main bathroom.

The three-bed semidetached units have a similar layout to the terraced units, minus the dressing area in the main bedroom. The four-bedroom semidetached houses add a living space in the kitchen/diningroom.

These houses at Stradowe Meadows are within the pricing threshold to allow first-time buyers and other eligible parties apply for Government schemes such as Help to Buy (threshold of €500,000) and the First Home shared-equity scheme (€475,000 in Co Kildare), and they will also qualify for green mortgage rates.