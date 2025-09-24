Three- and four-bed homes with contemporary flair at new Tullamore scheme from €395,000

Address : Scotts Avenue, Tyrells Road, Puttaghan, Tullamore, Co Offaly Price : €395,000 Agent : Hooke & MacDonald and Leahy Auctioneers

Tucked away on Tyrells Road in Puttaghan, a 15-minute walk from Tullamore town centre, Scotts Avenue is a well-designed, energy-conscious housing development by Fitzpatrick & Heavey Homes that promises to combine contemporary flair with the warmth of small-town community life.

The name of the development pays homage to Michael Scott, the renowned architect who designed Busáras, Wesley College Dublin, Cork Opera House and, closer to the scheme, , Tullamore Hospital.

Tullamore’s newest residential space, the scheme will feature 150 A-rated homes, of two, three and four bedrooms.

Launching this week are 20 three- and four-bedroom semidetached houses with bright, spacious layouts and quality finishes throughout. The three-bedroom semidetached houses on offer will range in size from 112sq m (1,206sq ft) for the Clifton to 124sq m (1,338sq ft) for the Briarwood.

As the Clifton houses are double fronted, they have a livingroom to one side of the hall with a kitchen/dining space opposite. Both rooms have access to the rear garden and have two doubles and a single bedroom upstairs. Slightly larger, the Briarwood semidetached units are also double fronted and have extra living space in the dining/kitchen area. These units also have the benefit of a separate utility room.

There will also be two three-bed bungalows in the development when complete. These two units, called the Farmleigh, will measure 109sq m (1,200sq ft) and are located to the rear of the development.

The four-bedroom units on offer range in size from 131sq m (1,414sq ft) for the Ashford to 134sq m (1,442sq ft) for the Danbury.

In the Ashford homes, a formal livingroom lies inside the front door leading to an open-plan kitchen, dining and informal living space to the rear. These houses have access to the garden from the dining area. There is a separate utility room and two double and two single bedrooms upstairs.

The Danbury units also have four bedrooms (three doubles and a single) and, thanks to being double fronted, have a livingroom to one side and a long room occupied by a living, dining and kitchen space opposite. Due to their layout, access to the garden is from both livingroom (formal) and dining spaces.

Located near the Grand Canal, Scotts Avenue is close to the M6 and M4 for commuters to Dublin. It also has easy access to all local amenities including shops, schools and leisure facilities.

The town of Tullamore has more than “1,150 active businesses within 5km of the town centre and five co-working hubs”, according to the latest press release from Hooke & MacDonald, which is handling the sale of Scotts Avenue with joint agent Leahy Auctioneers.

Twenty houses will be launched this week with prices from €395,000 for three-bedroom homes and €430,000 for the four-beds.