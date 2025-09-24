First phase of two-, three- and four-bed homes for sale at Broom Heights in Midleton, from €370,000

Address : Broom Heights, Midleton, Co Cork Price : €370,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Cronin Wall Properties

Broom Heights, a new residential development, is launching soon in Midleton, Co Cork. Delivered by Pat Crean’s Marlet Property Group, the homes are being offered for sale through joint agents Sherry FitzGerald and Cronin Wall Properties.

Nestled on an elevated site, the development overlooks the town of Midleton and benefits from proximity to established residential communities, including Bloomfield and Blossom Hill. The scheme enjoys an enviable location: it’s within walking distance of Midleton train station, several excellent schools and the vibrant town centre, while offering a peaceful, countryside ambience with convenient access to Cork city - about a 30-minute drive away.

Broom Heights will provide a selection of two-, three-, and four-bedroom homes (mid- and end-terrace, plus semidetached) when complete, each designed to A2 energy-efficiency standards with high-quality interior finishes.

All properties will have a livingroom to the front, with an open-plan kitchen/dining area to the rear. The four-bedroom end-of-terrace units will have the benefit of a study/den and have three double bedrooms and one single upstairs. All homes will have A2 Ber ratings thanks to the inclusion of energy-efficient features, including air-to-water heat pumps. All homes will come for sale with fully fitted kitchens with integrated appliances. Each house will have fully fitted wardrobes in two of the bedrooms.

This is an off-plan launch of approximately 20 two-, three- and four-bedroom homes, with completions by the first quarter of 2026, according to Sherry FitzGerald New Homes, with a showhouse currently under construction and available for viewings later this year.

The first-phase launch by Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Cronin Wall Properties will see the release of approximately 20 units, including two and three-bedroom terraced homes, three-bedroom semidetached units, and four-bedroom end-of-terrace houses.

Starting prices for the first phase at Broom Heights are as follows: Two-bedroom midterrace houses (85sq m/915sq ft) priced from €370,000; three-bedroom end-of-terrace houses (119sq m/1,281sq ft) priced from €450,000; three-bedroom semidetached houses (115sq m/1,238sq ft) from €450,000; three-bedroom semidetached houses (131sq m/1,410sq ft) from €499,500, and four-bedroom end-of-terrace houses (148sq m/1,593sq ft) from €520,000.

Broom Heights features a selection of house types, including terraced units

The houses include two-, three- and four-bedroom units

A computer-generated image of the semidetached houses

Most of the houses in the first phase are priced below the €500,000 Help-to-Buy threshold, which allows first-time buyers to claw back up to €30,000 through a tax refund on the purchase of a newly built home.

The pricing for the three-bedroom midterrace homes will allow prospective first-time buyers to avail of the First Home Scheme, in which the Government takes a stake in your home in return for a percentage of the price of the property. The price ceiling in Cork for the First Home Scheme is €450,000.