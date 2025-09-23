New homes with views of the Sugar Loaf outside Enniskerry from €775,000

Address : Silver Vale, Enniskerry Village, Co Wicklow Price : €775,000 Agent : Hooke & MacDonald

Silver Vale is a development of 84 A-rated houses on the Cookstown Road, just outside the charming village of Enniskerry in Co Wicklow, and around the corner from the beautiful Powerscourt Estate. Since it was launched in May, the scheme has proven popular with buyers looking for a home in this picturesque location just south of Dublin, with 30 homes already sold. The developers – Westin Homes and Dowdstown Developments – have paid a lot of attention to detail in building these spacious three-, four- and five-bedroom detached and semidetached homes, but one particular detail really stands out: the Great Sugar Loaf mountain, which rises on the skyline to the south – a nice view to wake up to in the morning.

The latest launch at the scheme is set to include: three-bed semidetached houses, measuring 119sq m (1,281sq ft), priced from €775,000; four-bed semidetached houses, 142sq m (1,528sq ft), priced from €945,000; four-bed detached houses, 173sq m (1,862sq ft), priced from €1.295 million; and five-bed detached houses, 190sq m (2,042sq ft), from €1.375 million. All boast either an A2 or A3 energy rating and are for sale through Hooke & MacDonald.

The houses have high levels of insulation, thermal performance and airtightness, with triple-glazed Alu-clad windows from Munster Joinery and air-to-water heat pumps with multi-zone controls and thermostatically controlled radiators.

All the kitchens have been hand-painted by Cawleys Furniture and fitted with quartz worktops, while the bathrooms and en suites have sanitary ware by Villeroy & Boch. The decor is simple and classic, with elegant brass and chrome fittings on the doors, cupboards and wardrobes, and 18mm herringbone engineered wood floors in the four- and five-beds. Interior walls are painted in Dulux’s warm and neutral Cotton Bloom shade.

Kitchen/diningroom

Kitchen/diningroom

Livingroom

Bedroom

Inside, the houses offer well-proportioned living spaces, ample ceiling heights, and plenty of cupboard and wardrobe spaces. There’s also a large attic space that is prepped for conversion should new owners choose.

The back gardens have been landscaped by Jane McCorkell, and have large patio areas, plus a bespoke shed made by Willow Garden Buildings.