Latest phase of new homes in Kilternan come to market, from €500,000

Address : Grange Oaks, Enniskerry Road, Kilternan, Dublin 18 Price : €500,000 Agent : Hooke & MacDonald

Hooke & MacDonald is launching a new phase of three-, four- and five-bedroom houses and two-bedroom apartments at Grange Oaks in south Dublin, nestling in the foothills of the Dublin mountains between Kilternan, Stepaside and Carrickmines. This well-designed development, built by B&C Building Contractors, with the first phase launched in March, has easy access to the M50 motorway, the Luas green line and several bus routes, and is within reach of outdoor amenities, sports clubs and leisure facilities.

To make things more convenient for prospective buyers, a new Glenamuck distributor road has been completed right next to Grange Oaks; this means residents can get to the M50, the Luas stop at Carrickmines and the Carrickmines Park retail centre in double-quick time.

This new phase consists of 10 large five-bedroom houses, each measuring between 190 and 193sq m (2,044-2,076sq ft) and priced from €925,000; three four-bed semidetached houses measuring 167sq m (1,797sq ft) and asking €795,000; two three-bed midterrace houses with study measuring 157sq m (1,689sq ft); and 15 two-bedroom apartments measuring between 84 and 109sq m (904-1,137sq ft) and priced from €500,000.

The houses and apartments are built to high specifications, in a contemporary style, with exterior facades finished in Corum buff and Hampton Rural Blend red bricks. Windows and patio doors consist of high-performance uPVC and double-glazed units, while the front doors are made from thermo-engineered timber. Houses have an A2 Ber rating and the apartments are rated A3.

Livingroom

The kitchens are fitted with countertops and splashbacks in 20mm Calacatta gold marble, and floor-to-ceiling cabinets with hickory carcass and slim Shaker-style doors painted in a light but warm sage grey.

Kitchen/dining area

Kitchen/dining area

Kitchen/dining area

Bathrooms, en suites and guest WCs are fitted out with Sonas white ceramic sanitary ware, and main bathrooms and en suites have floor-standing two-drawer vanity units. Bedrooms are fitted out with integrated floor-to-ceiling wardrobes.

Main bedroom suite

Bedroom

Each home has an efficient air-to-water heat pump, with multiple heating zones and optimum hot-water delivery. The electrical, communications and data systems are all state-of-the-art, efficiently delivering power and lighting to all areas, and a fire-alarm detection system is also fitted. Each property includes on-curtilage parking for one car, and is wired for both an electric-car charger and intruder alarm.